Evonik welcomes commitment of German Chancellor’s “pragmatic approach” to PFAS
30 Aug 2024 --- Evonik hosted the German Chancellor earlier this week at its facility in Marl, Germany, where Olag Scholz addressed the European Union’s (EU) proposed ban on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Scholz told reporters that, within the EU, he would take a “pragmatic approach” to PFAS legislation that “does not hinder Germany’s industrial development…but promotes it.” Evonik tells Personal Care Insights the company welcomes this news and “approves of balanced regulatory measures for PFAS.”
“Forever chemicals” are used in a wide variety of products and applications, including personal care and beauty items. Many of them are seen as harmful to human health and the environment. They have been detected in everything from drinking water to consumer goods and are deemed “forever chemicals” since they can remain in the environment for decades.
Two years ago, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) released a dossier targeting approximately 10,000 PFAS. The proposal calls for restricting PFAS products, which would be implemented under REACH.
All eyes are now on the European Commission (EC), which will ultimately decide how to proceed. The EC is reportedly open to creating exemptions from the proposed ban so that they can continue to be used in certain sectors.
PFAS proposal warning
Evonik acknowledges the in-depth focus on PFAS but warns the implication of the ban could be detrimental:
“The restriction proposal for the entire substance class published by the ECHA in February 2023 is very comprehensive. Our concern is that the new restriction proposal would lead to value chain disruptions and seriously impact important applications in batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles and renewable energy generation.”
The German specialty chemicals company also tells us regulators must remain flexible:
“We find it troubling that the restriction proposal apparently makes no exception for using PFAS in an industrial context. PFAS-coated pipes, vents and seals could be prohibited only 1.5 years after the restriction takes effect. This would impact the entire industry. A six-month public consultation on the proposed restriction of PFAS took place in 2023. Together with industry associations, Evonik played an active part in this consultation process and provided supplementary information and data to make the regulation more appropriate.”
The EC is expected to unveil its plan of action next year. In the meantime, Evonik remains hopeful, interpreting the German Chancellor’s comments “as a turn toward the chemical industry.”
By Anita Sharma