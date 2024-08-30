Coty introduces mood-boosting fragrance and body care with “Mexx Scenting Experience”
30 Aug 2024 --- Coty expands its Mexx brand with the Mexx Scenting Experience collection of fragrance and body care products based on “mood-boosting” and vegan scents engineered by perfumers to “awaken your senses to experience the now.”
“Neurocosmetics” are trending this year, giving brands an opportunity to play with fragrance alongside specific textural or packaging elements that cater to stimulating wellness multisensory. This month has seen trend-savvy brands — such as influencer Jake Paul’s W deodorant launch and Valentino’s “mood-boosting lipstick” — predominantly driving activity in this space.
Acknowledging the constant distractions present in everyday life, Mexx underscores a “crucial need for self-care and reconnecting to our senses.” All fragrance and body care products in its latest rollout are said to be dermatologically-tested. Within body care, the range has been designed with up to 96% natural ingredients.
“This is a significant milestone for Coty and Mexx. We are unleashing the brand potential by expanding with this new collection and delivering a high-quality set of products in such an important category. As the name suggests, we really want to elevate the experience to our consumers in assuring they get an immersive scenting experience,” says Stefano Curti, chief brands officer, Consumer Beauty at Coty.
Breath of “Inspiring Nature”
The new Mexx Scenting Experience is split into two pillars, targeting different moods.
The first, “Inspired Nature,” draws inspiration from the serenity of the outdoors with calming notes of bergamot, lily of the valley, vetiver or cedarwood. The soothing scents are intended to create a sense of balance and harmony.
“Inspired Nature” was infused into an eau de parfum for women, which carries a floral fruity accord of fresh green notes, bergamot and jasmine contrasted with sandalwood. Coty highlights 74% of consumers surveyed think this fragrance “makes them feel serene.”
A second eau de parfum for men was crafted, conveying an aromatic blend of sage, lemon and fresh marine notes complemented by the grounding accord of cedarwood. Coty reports 86% of consumers think this fragrance “makes them feel good.”
The “Inspired Nature” theme was also featured in a unisex body care and home care set, “bursting with notes of bergamot, green pine and driftwood.” Created to complement the fragrances for men and women, the products also sit within a green-colored packaging, designed to sooth users.
“Inspired Warmth” for comfort
The second scent pillar in the Mexx Scenting Experience range, “Inspired Warmth,” is infused with notes of ginger, vanilla, plum accord and benzoin.
Taking inspiration from the “feel of a comforting embrace,” the scent was featured in an eau de parfum for women, which conveys a “juicy blend of red fruit notes” contrasted by a “touch of a vanilla whipped cream effect for a soft ambery base.” Coty notes 89% of consumers think this fragrance “inspires moments of coziness.”
In an eau de parfum for men, “Inspired Warmth” was accompanied by a blend of spicy ginger contrasted with an accord of pear and benzoin that develops into a warm vanilla woody base. 79% of consumers think this fragrance makes them feel comfortable.
The “Inspired Warmth” theme was brought into a unisex body care and home care formula encased in deep red packaging. The products carry notes of red apple, jasmine and vanilla beans, denoting “warmth and comfort.”
Sensorially comforting packaging
The fragrances come in a glass bottle, designed to reflect nature’s imperfection with a unique dimple that is both sensorial and comforting to hold.
The bottle is made with 25% post-consumer recycled material, and its cartons are made from certified materials that support responsible forestry. For the body care and home care ranges, its products contain a minimum of 21% to up to 85% recycled plastic across the range.
For the first time at Coty, the company has also incorporated a bio-based material called Sulapac in a selection of its caps. Sulapac’s material is composed of wood chips and plant-based binders and is proven to have a lower carbon footprint compared to fossil-based plastics.
“At Coty, sustainability is the driver for innovation, and we are constantly thinking of new ways to design and manufacture our products. This also means developing packaging that can reduce environmental impact. The solution we are providing to the Mexx collection is one step forward into contributing to this goal,” says Shimei Fan, chief scientific officer at Coty.
In other fragrance launches this month, Balmain debuted its first beauty line, “Les Éternels de Balmain,” a collection of eight “all-gender” eaux de parfum. The collection takes inspiration from Olivier Rousteing’s modern influence and Pierre Balmain’s French heritage legacy.
By Benjamin Ferrer