Valentino Beauty launches “mood-boosting” lipstick collection
20 Aug 2024 --- Valentino Beauty introduces the Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color matte lipstick collection, available in 12 nudes and “mood-boosting shades.”
The luxury brand’s latest offering is said to combine a “hyper-sensorial formula” with gold magnetic aluminum packaging covered in studs. The Valentino Garavani Studded Spike Bag inspires the packaging design.
The company says Spike Valentino embodies “edgitage,” a blend of the brand’s heritage “with an edgy twist,” to elevate the senses.
Spike Valentino has a 12% pigment concentration in a translucent base in every shade. The lipstick is infused with Valentino’s Roma Light Complex for a matte finish and a light-reflective result. Its 25% light-diffusing gel creates a matte effect, avoiding a dry look. The formula also contains cotton oil extract.
The Spike Valentino Buttery Matte Lip Color line has an “easy-glide” cream application with 14-hour comfort, nine-hour color and ten-hour wear. It also has “high concentration” pigments and absorbing powders.
Valentino Beauty offers refillable and interchangeable packaging options for select shades. The collection will be available on the brand’s website and Sephora.com, with additional retailers introduced on September 6.
Luxury launches
In recent luxury beauty news, Georges Kern, CEO of Swiss watchmaker Breitling, completed an undisclosed investment in Soeder, a high-end natural skin care brand with refillable packaging.
The investment signals a growing interest in the sustainable beauty industry from luxury brand leadership and a recognition of the increasing overlap between personal care and luxury lifestyles.
Additionally, Dolce & Gabbana released a scented mist for dogs, which was criticized by some experts who had reservations about using dog perfumes. The alcohol-free mist is inspired by and named after co-founder Domenico Dolce’s dog, Fefé.