Oleon launches Radiastar 1436 for beauty and cosmetic applications
20 Aug 2024 --- Oleon Health and Beauty launches Radiastar 1436, a vegetable-based, multi-branched Guerbet alcohol used in personal care and cleaning products to improve cosmetic sensoriality. The company specializes in converting natural fats and oils into a wide range of oleochemical products.
The German chemical company says Radiastar 1436 makes a “remarkable performance” in a wide range of applications for beauty and cosmetics products. It is touted to deliver “great film-forming properties, a sensational sensorial profile and a soft, cushioning touch with fantastic gloss.”
“With its unique skin feel, good oxidation stability, and excellent pigment dispersion properties, Radiastar 1436 is a superior film-forming emollient for use in a broad range of color cosmetic and personal care formulations,” says Ine Matthè, product manager at Oleon Health & Beauty.
Radiastar 1436 has a branched structure that makes it liquid at room temperature, which the company believes is unique for a molecule with a C36 carbon chain length.
Oleon also says it is a better match for octyldodecanol than mineral oil in terms of occlusivity, which makes it a “perfect” green substitute for artificial film-forming qualities.
In lipsticks, the alcohol imparts a flake- and break-free “solid, uniform layer on the lips” — even when it evaporates. Olean adds that the ingredient imparts a “firm deposit” that sticks and is flexible in its covering while the lip moves.
“Radiastar 1436 was shown to increase the break strength of the lipstick without increasing lipstick hardness too substantially. This Guerbet alcohol can therefore be used to create a more resilient lipstick without compromising the payoff. And, with its high refractive index, Radiastar 1436 gives a nice gloss to the lipstick together with a high color intensity,” Matthè comments.
Personal Care Insights previously spoke with Oleon on how its shift away from fossil fuel-based solutions has prompted the embrace of vegetable-based and upcycled product development.