Deodorant innovations feature “whole-body” formats, mood-boosting ingredients and greener packaging
20 Aug 2024 --- The deodorant category continues to evolve with “whole body” formats, mood-boosting and vitamin-enriched formulas, and green packaging solutions. We look at new trend-driven products from Dove, Tom’s of Maine and Jake Paul’s W launch, along with current market analysis of this growing category.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that global deodorant launches rose, showing a 4% year-over-year growth from April 2022 to March 2024. Deodorant sprays lead the NPD, making up 45% of launches from April 2023 to March 2024. Linalool is the most used ingredient in 48% of these products.
Top positioning claims include long-lasting (81%), anti-perspirant (72%) and alcohol-free (36%).
Whole-body deodorants
Whole-body deodorants are trending this year, driven forward by Dove Men+Care’s latest launch, a deodorant designed to go beyond the underarms, providing odor protection for the whole body.
Available as a spray, a stick or a cream, the dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free Whole Body Deo is designed to prevent and reduce whole body odor all day. It is suitable for use from the neck down.
Inspiration for the range came from clear consumer insights which reveal a steep uptick in the demand for deodorants that offer more than just underarm protection.
Google Trends reports that search interest for the term “whole-body deodorants” increased by over 1,000% between March 2023 and March 2024.
Dove research reveals that while only 2% of consumers currently use whole-body deodorants, 76% said they would like to try such a product. The subject has been sparking coverage in the media as well, with a wealth of men’s lifestyle titles dedicating articles to this growing trend in male grooming and men’s hygiene products.
Meanwhile, “What is the best deodorant for balls?” is one of the most-searched and fastest-growing deodorant-related trends on Google. A Dove-cited report finds 39% of US consumers said they would be interested in a deodorant or antiperspirant that could be used on multiple body parts.
“Our consumer research showed that while men are searching online for solutions to whole-body odor protection, they find it an embarrassing topic and often don’t talk to anyone about it,” explains Paolo Valdez, global brand associate director, global brand, Dove Men+Care.
“Our approach on Dove Men+Care is to educate, normalize, end the stigma and empower men with a solution they will feel confident about. Our ‘Complete the job’ campaign reminds men that underarms are just part of the process when it comes to applying deodorant. For whole-body confidence, they need a whole-body product,” he adds.
Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo is now available in the US in two fragrance options: Aloe + Bamboo or Shea Butter + Cedar.
Formulations across the stick, spray and cream formats are free from aluminum, parabens, dyes, talc and baking soda and the stick also doubles as an anti-friction product to help avoid skin chafing.
All Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deos are infused with vitamin E and marketed as suitable for sensitive skin and dermatologist-tested.
Green packaging
Tom’s of Maine Deodorant and Antiperspirant is now in a container made from 100% recycled content plastic and the formula is enhanced for better protection against odor and wetness.
“We knew that implementing 100% recycled-content containers might cost more and create a new set of challenges — but we knew it was the right thing to do,” says Dan Peters, packaging leader at Tom’s of Maine.
“It’s our way of showing the brand’s commitment to not just use but promote recycling in our products. There was a time when people understood that there would be a trade-off between natural and effective products. Now, as consumers’ preference for natural products grows, so do the expectations, and we have risen to meet them.”
Tom’s of Maine connected with consumers and gathered insights on improving the deodorant and antiperspirant formula and scents.
“We recognized early on that understanding consumer feedback was crucial,” says Paul Jessen, senior brand manager of Personal Care Innovation at Tom’s of Maine. “Sustainability and effectiveness are non-negotiable, but so is the user experience.”
The revamped formula boasts wetness protection in addition to 48 hours of odor protection and comes in a spectrum of 11 scents, including Clean Coast, Coconut Mango, Cucumber Aloe, Eucalyptus Mint, Lemongrass Tea Tree, Mountain Spring, North Woods, Rose Vanilla, Sandalwood Vanilla, Unscented and Wild Lavender.
The antiperspirant line is available in two scents, Cucumber Aloe and North Woods.
Regarding the brand’s packaging, Tom’s of Maine previously collaborated with a US-based packaging supplier to develop a custom, unisex container featuring 100% recycled content.
“Once we were all clear on the vision to move to 100% recycled packaging and what it would deliver, everyone came on board and worked toward the same end goal,” Peters said.
Tom’s of Maine and its packaging supplier landed on a structure 100% made from recycled polypropylene.
Combined with the partnership with The Recycling Partnership (by joining the Polypropylene Coalition), Tom’s of Maine is funding TRP projects across the US to increase access to polypropylene recycling.
These are “steps toward improving circularity and increasing the recycling rate and the recyclability of personal care packaging,” Jessen says.
Vitamin and mood-boosting men’s care
In line with the intersecting trends of elevated wellness products and men’s care coming forward, Jake Paul, professional boxer and digital creator, launched W, a men’s vitamin-infused personal care brand.
“Sweating has been a longtime insecurity of mine,” comments Paul. “If you know me, you know I’m a clean freak. I always want to smell fresh, but training in Puerto Rico’s humid climate makes it a real challenge. I needed a product that could keep up with my lifestyle — one that smells amazing but isn't full of junk ingredients, and honestly, one that wasn’t from 2006.”
W comprises an antiperspirant deodorant in three scents, W Original, Fresh Ice and Deep Woods.
In line with a wider consumer interest in neurocosmetics, W products are formulated with patent-pending mood-boosting fragrances designed to elevate a sense of well-being through smell.
Additionally, the products are Infused with vitamin B, vitamin E, magnesium and biotin to nourish hair and skin.
The W lineup will expand to include additional products such as two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, bar soap, face wash, pomade and hair gel later this summer.
W has been rolling out onto shelves in Walmart stores across the US since early June.
As the deodorant space expands, brands that successfully combine efficacy with label “cleanliness” and ethical sourcing and manufacturing seem poised to continue capturing consumer attention and drive growth.