Dolly Parton debuts bedazzled lipstick collection with makeup launches to follow
19 Aug 2024 --- Country music icon Dolly Parton teases her rhinestone-encrusted makeup label. Dolly Beauty will be released later this year, starting with the Heaven’s Kiss line of lipsticks.
The collection, launched three years after Parton debuted her first fragrance, Scent From Above, will be available on the Dolly Beauty website, featuring lipstick shades contained in packaging bedazzled in rhinestones.
It was created, over two years, with Scent Beauty CEO Steve Mormoris. Parton provided input on the formulation and design. Scent Beauty also collaborated with Parton for her fragrance.
The new Heaven’s Kiss lipstick collection will include four shades — red, pinks and neutrals — featuring labels such as Jolene Red and Rosebud as a nod to Parton’s classic hits.
Future launches may see the brand expand into other makeup categories and potentially hair care.
Parton teased the brand in an Instagram post last week with a photo of her sitting in a makeup chair and holding up a lipstick tube. “I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside… something is coming @dollybeauty,” reads the caption.
“I’ve always wanted my own wig line,” the music icon told WWD. “But I always loved make-up, and when we did the fragrance, make-up seemed like the next step.”
“Through the years, we’ll be doing different products with makeup, and eventually, we may do hair care or this or that. Anything that has to do with beauty — new dreams come every day.”
In other celebrity launches, Ariana Grande debuted her latest multi-fragrance collection, Lovenotes, as individual releases across different global regions.
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise released a “parfum de mayonnaise,” branded Will Levis No. 8, in partnership with “condiment icon” and star quarterback, Will Levis.
By Benjamin Ferrer