Pureis launches citrus-based CBD moisturizer to support muscle and joint recovery
20 Aug 2024 --- Lab-made CBD brand Pureis — founded by former Dragon’s Den investor Chanelle McCoy and pharmaceutical expert Caroline Coen — introduces its moisturizing and hydrating CBD Muscle and Joint Balm, designed to support muscle and joint recovery from physical activity or long periods of no movement when massaged into the skin.
Pureis says there is a growing need for an effective, non-medical solution to muscle tightness and fatigue and believes its product offers quick comfort without any restrictions on usage.
Its new cosmetic entry in the CBD category is branded as a “high-potency,” steroid-free CBD topical product.
“After two years of dedicated development, I’m thrilled to announce the launch of our CBD Muscle & Joint Balm. With a vast number of people seeking help for joint mobility and muscle tightness, our goal was clear: create a product that truly aids recovery,” says Caroline Coen, co-founder and CSO at Pureis.
“And we did just that. Backed by a meticulous clinical study and user trial, when massaged onto the skin, our balm is clinically proven to reduce redness and help mobility, all while being gentle on sensitive skin. Best of all, as it’s a non-medicated product, it’s perfect for long-term use with no limits — delivering a product that you can trust.”
Squeezing CBD out of citrus
With over 545 components in the cannabis plant, it is nearly impossible to extract pure CBD without traces of other cannabinoids, including THC — the psychoactive component in cannabis.
Pureis Ultra Pure CBD is lab-made by scientists using citrus fruits to produce pure CBD by mimicking specific sections of DNA from the cannabis plant.
“Because there are no impurities to begin with, there are no impurities in the end product, in comparison to other cannabis plant CBD products,” highlights the brand.
Pureis is also touted as the first CBD brand to offer connected packaging with a scannable QR code for an interactive experience. Consumers can scan the QR code to learn how the balm can be used, about CBD and how it interacts with the endocannabinoid system.
Scanning the QR code also reveals a quick quiz that unlocks “VIP offers” upon completion.
In a consumer user trial involving 113 individuals, eight in ten (80%) balm users agreed the product improved joint mobility, 77% experienced instant recovery from muscle tightness and almost nine in ten (88%) users said the product absorbed quickly into the skin.
The Muscle & Joint Balm is dermatologically and sensitive skin-approved and not tested on animals.
By Benjamin Ferrer