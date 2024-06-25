MyMicrobiome certification expands to India in distribution deal with Vimal LifeSciences
25 Jun 2024 --- MyMicrobiome signs an exclusive agreement with Vimal LifeSciences, a significant player in specialty chemical distribution, to promote the certification mark for microbiome-friendly cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and textiles in India.
The partnership combines the certificate provider’s validation process with the distributors’ network. The goal is to make microbiome-friendly products that promote microbiome balance and diversity more widely available to Indian consumers.
“We are thrilled to partner with Vimal LifeSciences, their extensive distribution capabilities and reputation in the Indian market will enhance the global reach of microbiome-friendly certified products. India is a key emerging market for these products, and we are pleased to have found a strong partner,” says Dr. Kristin Neumann, CEO of MyMicrobiome.
Optimistic about growth
MyMicrobiome sees the partnership as a significant step in making microbiome-friendly products more accessible in India and beyond with the distributor’s connections. Both companies are optimistic about the opportunities this collaboration will bring.
“This exclusive distribution agreement with MyMicrobiome aligns perfectly with our mission to connect customers and suppliers with solutions that propel innovation and drive growth through value-added services. We look forward to playing a crucial role in expanding the availability of microbiome-friendly ingredients by promoting the certification in new and existing markets,” comments Susobhan Kr. Dutta, executive director and CEO of Vimal LifeSciences.
The microbiome-friendly certification mark, which is recognized globally, ensures that products do not disrupt the microbiome’s natural balance. This certification is becoming increasingly important as consumers become more aware of the advantages of having a healthy microbiome.
Microbiome in headlines
Focus on microbiome health is rising, with Unilever telling Personal Care Insights that oral hygiene is expected to have a “stronger connection to systemic health” due to the “growing interest in the oral microbiome’s role in overall health.”
We talked to MyMicrobiome and Croda about how the popularity of microbiomes is moving past skin health to include body and intimate personal care. The certificate provider’s CEO also discussed its recent vaginal care testing for a microbiome-friendly seal.
In industry microbiome-friendly innovations, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics introduced Capixyl for hair loss in leave-on and rinse-off formulations, Silab used French meadowsweet in Deolya natural deodorant and Provital presented “ecosystem ingredient” Shiloxome, made from endophytes.
By Venya Patel