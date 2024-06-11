Unilever and Takasago see consumers focus on hygiene, health and new flavors in oral care evolution
11 Jun 2024 --- Oral care is becoming increasingly important in the personal care sector, with more consumers paying attention to their teeth for health and aesthetic purposes. Personal Care Insights sits down with Unilever and Takasago to find out how they are innovating to meet growing consumer demand.
“We witness several compelling trends across major oral care market segments, each reflecting unique consumer preferences and cultural influences,” says Dominique Aubert, senior marketing executive at Takasago.
“By claiming ‘whitening’ or ‘clean breath,’ many brands are also trying to market themselves not as products for a mundane task but as part of personal beauty care, such as skin care products. Consumers generally gravitate toward personalized oral care solutions rather than relying on one toothpaste for the whole family.”
Teeth trends
Takasago believes the Japanese market is experiencing robust growth in oral care products, primarily driven by rising demand for premium products and an increasing number of seniors maintaining their natural teeth, seeking specific functional toothpaste.
Aubert highlights that the functional benefits of oral care products are a key focus. Consumers are expressing the need to address cavity prevention, hypersensitivity, whitening and ensuring clear and fresh breath, again with significant growth in Japan and other Asian markets.
Echoing the importance of Asian markets regarding oral care, Gaurav Datta, Unilever Global Brand VP of Oral Care, says: “A trend we are increasingly seeing is people moving beyond basic oral care needs and demanding more from their products, particularly across Asia. One of the fastest-growing trends is the combination of beauty and oral care.”
“As people spend more on the appearance of their smiles, it will open opportunities for new oral care routines at home. At the same time, as part of the larger well-being trend and longer life expectancy, people are seeking solutions to advanced problems like periodontitis and enamel care,” adds Datta.
Appetite for new flavors
Aubert says he is witnessing an evolution of flavor preferences. Cooling mint is the immediate standard when a consumer thinks of toothpaste, and the senior marketing executive says the flavor maintains its mainstream spot — however, consumers are looking for new flavors such as fruity mint and herbal mint.
“We also continue to see more non-alcohol mouthwashes with a less burning and tingling sensation. Also, sweet or refreshing new single fruit, florals and herbal flavors that align with the ‘Fruit 3.0’ and ‘Botanical Realm’ flavor trends included in our ‘Global Pulse Trendseeds 2024 Report’ are very interesting to global consumers,” he asserts.
“Products free from harmful ingredients will become more prevalent, and sensational layers will rise, providing cooling, warming or mood-enhancing effects. Premium, vitamin and mineral-fortified and botanical herbal products will address targets such as pregnant women and different age groups. Natural ingredients and floral flavors will continue to gain popularity, emphasizing a ‘back to basics’ approach in oral care.”
Oral health predictions
Unilever anticipates oral hygiene will have a “stronger connection to systemic health.”
“As oral hygiene’s link to overall health strengthens, consumers want to know that their oral care products work, and increasingly, they’ll research the science behind their toothpaste to make sure it delivers on their specific needs,” says Datta.
“This trend is driven by the widespread availability of information and a growing interest in the oral microbiome’s role in overall health. In response, we’re focusing on driving unmissable brand superiority and expanding multi-year innovations to refine our portfolio and surpass consumer expectations in oral care’s future.”
“People are living longer and want to look and feel their best, and a smile plays a key role in someone’s overall self-confidence. We believe people will continue to invest more in oral hygiene, care and beauty.”
Regional breakdown
In Japan, Takasago foresees a continued focus on high-functionality products that combine enjoyable flavors with aesthetically pleasing and cute packaging concepts. Premium natural flavor ingredients such as aroma oils may be more utilized.
Aubert continues that sustainable and fashionable packaging will remain a priority alongside flavor trends such as citrus-like mint and botanical teas that cater to sophisticated palates.
The Korean market is set to see further growth in premium toothpaste, similar to Japan and China, featuring functional and “unique” ingredients. The market, which has undergone significant changes with the emergence of new brands, will continue to value premium offerings targeted at young adults in their 20s and 30s, predicts the flavors and fragrances producer.
The company continues that functional benefits, particularly gum disease prevention and inadequate breath control will drive product selection in the country. It predicts personalized products will grow, reflecting high consumer interest in niche overseas brands.
“Whitening, hybrid claims and emotional concepts will be complemented by innovative flavors like sweet pudding and tropical fruits and emotional flavors like jasmine mint and grapefruit mint. Clean, vegan and sustainable products will also be key focus areas, incorporating beauty ingredients like Cica (Centella Asiatica),” explains Aubert.
Japan, Korea and China are also experiencing a shrinking population and an increase in single-person households. This leads Takasago to believe that the focus on the development of mass-market family toothpaste will shift more to the development of personalized premium toothpaste with a higher value so that a stable sales value can cover the losses of sales volume.
“In Europe, mainstream trends emphasize alcohol-free formulations, mineral enhancements like zinc and long-lasting sensations. Added functionalities and ethical packaging solutions, such as refilling and recycling, will see substantial growth,” says Aubert.
“Emerging trends will include new product formats, a focus on naturality, and increased personalization. Whitening and prebiotic and probiotic benefits will become more common alongside vegan claims and natural extracts like lemon oil and hemp extracts.”
“These anticipated trends and innovations highlight a future where oral care products are increasingly tailored to individual needs, environmentally conscious, and enriched with diverse and exciting flavors. This evolution will cater to a more discerning and health-conscious consumer base, driving the oral care market toward a more personalized and enjoyable experience,” emphasizes Aubert.
Oral care innovations
Unilever recently launched a new range as part of its Pepsodent portfolio. Pepsodent Expert targets sensitivity issues, which the company says results from a decade of research.
“Our R&D team has crafted a superior formula with active ingredients designed not only to alleviate sensitivity pain but also address its underlying causes, reflecting our strategic focus on innovation and brand development,” expresses Datta.
Takasago adds that its Transatak and Deoatak, a malodor control technology, and Aromahygiene, a synergistic approach to bacteria management, are the key technologies supporting a “fresh and clean” feel.
The company’s Vivid Flavors creates fruit flavors, and its Mintact creates mint tastes and “reduces raw material usage.”
Another feature of the oral care provider is its Intensates technology, which provides cooling, warming, tingling and salivating sensations to oral care products. The company also conducted studies in countries such as the US, China and SEA to understand consumer needs regarding the right sensations. Using this information, different Sensates materials can be blended to meet those needs.
Takasago’s Global Pulse TrendSeeds report shows that “Balanced Mind” is one of the top global macro trends, leading the company to develop “mood-stimulating” flavors. For example, relaxation-stimulating flavors for slow teeth brushers or energizing flavors for consumers with a quicker brushing routine.
