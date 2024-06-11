Cosmetic Business 2024: Croda on combating hypoxiageing with fermented bacteria from Bahamas
11 Jun 2024 --- Croda showcases Luceane for anti-aging applications and skin radiance and hydration. Personal Care Insights met with Larissa Legewie, technical marketing lead at Croda Beauty at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany, to learn more about the ingredient.
“Luceane is the first ingredient to combat hypoxiageing, induced by cell hypoxia with missing oxygen. The active ingredient boosts cell respiration and energy production, improving cell metabolism processes,” she says.
The particular aging process is characterized by cellular aging and functional decline.
“Luceane is a sustainable ingredient obtained by the fermentation of bacteria from Pseudoalteromonas strain, isolated from the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas region, an area known for its good air quality and skin barrier strengthening,” adds Legewie.
The company says it slows the aging process by five years, improving skin radiance and reducing signs of skin fatigue. The active ingredient also complies with IECIC and has RSPO certification.
Skin health booster
According to Croda, Luceane stimulates cellular metabolism, removes micropollutants from cells and rebalances the skin’s holobiont to support barrier function. The holobiont is an assemblage of species living in and on a host.
“It’s very good for skin barrier strengthening. One major claim is that it improves ceramide production by our cells and uses microbiota to produce ceramides, which is pretty new,” says Legewie.
“At Croda Beauty, we always have a lot of clinical data to back up our ingredients. Here, two big independent studies show the active ingredient’s effectiveness in hydration, skin barrier strengthening and improved skin radiance.”
Croda claims the ingredient is also easily biodegradable, with full degradation after 28 days. It is influenced by new, modern beauty salon oxygen therapy techniques and the Qi theory of traditional Chinese medicine, which deals with the circulation of the skin’s vital energy.
By Venya Patel, with reporting from Anita Sharma at Cosmetic Business 2024