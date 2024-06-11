Givaudan combines responsible sourcing with fine fragrance mastery in House of Naturals
11 Jun 2024 --- Givaudan unveils House of Naturals (HoN) to develop “exclusive ingredients” that focus on “consistent quality, craftsmanship and sustainable processes to meet the highest standards” for its fine fragrances.
The scent manufacturer believes its perfumers are the “driving force” behind fragrance creation, and the new structure is expected to expand its range of possibilities. HoN was built with four pillars: Agronomy, innovation, operations and perfumers to implement structural and operational improvements, from field to fragrance.
“Our objective is to reach an unmatched level of uniqueness and quality when it comes to our scents by combining our teams’ expertise and creativity,” says Maxence Billas, head of HoN.
“HoN will embrace and find inspiration in pioneering technologies leveraged across various industries, in turn paving the way for unlimited opportunities.”
The four pillars
Agronomy refers to sourcing and expertise sharing, which Givaudan leverages through collaboration between its farmers and suppliers. Supported by its Sourcing4Good program, it ensures that ingredients are responsibly sourced. This connection allows the company to directly impact the entire supply chain, from the cultivation of raw materials to the final product.
Innovation is performed through green extraction methods and the company’s blossom[lab]. The scientists strive to develop new and greener extraction methods to create responsible ingredients. Additionally, with the help of the blossom[lab], HoN enables fragrance experts to establish direct connections with the regions where they source perfumery ingredients.
Operations include bridging innovation, engineering and tradition. HoN produces and refines natural ingredients, “providing the foundation for its perfumers’ artistic creations.” Givaudan believes it delivers products that meet the “highest standards” and cater to its customers’ needs.
The Swiss company aims to foster creativity by highlighting perfumers. With HoN, it will provide “extraordinary” ingredients to perfumers, which it says is “key” to fuelling their “boundless imagination.”
“HoN reflects Givaudan’s ambition to surpass the limits of ingredients mastery. With our future center of excellence, Campus 52, which will be based in the heart of Grasse, France, we anchor ourselves in this territory where perfumery history and expertise converge,” explains Xavier Renard, global head of Fine Fragrances at Givaudan.
“This new, creative innovation space is part of our strategy, in addressing and anticipating our customers’ search for outstanding fragrances. Further investments are planned in the future.”
Edited by Sabine Waldeck