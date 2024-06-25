L Catterton acquires Naomi Watts’ Stripes Beauty to fuel women’s healthy aging
25 Jun 2024 --- Naomi Watts and L Catterton partner on the acquisition of Stripes Beauty. Founded by the British actress in 2022, Stripes Beauty specializes in products for menopausal women and aims to normalize discussions about menopause and related hormonal changes by providing science-backed solutions for healthy aging.
“This is an exciting moment for Stripes Beauty, and I'm grateful to L Catterton for believing in our brand and sharing our vision of supporting women in menopause. Stripes Beauty's mission, products and community are deeply meaningful to me,” says Watts.
Growth plan
Stripes Beauty says it will use L Catterton’s funding to accelerate domestic and international growth, improve marketing efforts, expand the team and create new products. The brand will also expand into sleep support with The Dream Date, a supplement featuring melatonin, magnesium and red clover.
“As consumer-focused investors, we believe in Stripes Beauty’s mission,” comments Whitney Casey, venture partner who led the deal for L Catterton. “We are proud to invest in women and develop a health platform addressing their unique needs.”
Additionally, Stripes Beauty shares it will launch on QVC and in Canada later this year. New executive chair Debra Perelman, a former Revlon CEO, and president Cara Kamenev, a former L'Oreal executive, will guide the brand’s growth.
“As consumer-focused investors, we have followed the success of Stripes Beauty and believe in their mission to develop a community of support for women as they age,” adds Casey.
Women’s care
