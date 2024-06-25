Vytrus Biotech unveils turmeric and gotu kola stem-cell-based “Exosomic Peptides” for skin, hair and well-being
25 Jun 2024 --- Vytrus Biotech launches three skin and hair care innovations using plant exosomes rich in Exosomic Peptides. The company says it is the first to discover this cosmetic ingredient, which it claims provides notable anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-wrinkle benefits.
Exosomes, also known as ectosomes or small extracellular vesicles, are naturally secreted by cells and surrounded by a lipid membrane containing DNA, RNA, proteins and other bioactive compounds.
Vytrus Biotech emphasizes its focus is on naturally occurring plant exosomes that maintain their structural integrity, in contrast with synthetic or biomimetic exosomes, designed to mimic natural exosome functions and have different structures.
Three innovations
Centella Reversa is “the equation of youth,” leveraging Centella asiatica (gotu kola) stem cell culture to provide anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and anti-wrinkle properties. Vytrus Biotech says it contains a high concentration of exosomes and Exosomic Peptides that aid skin regeneration and reverse aging. The active ingredients protect DNA and enhance wound healing, aiming to improve skin wrinkles, roughness, red spots and pores.
Capilia Longa is said to “make your hair sprout again.” The product, derived from Curcuma longa (turmeric) stem cell culture, focuses on hair growth reactivation. Vytrus Biotech claims it increases hair density and delays hair loss through plant growth factors. The exosomes boost hair growth, density and quality, stimulating hair follicle regeneration and improving bulb microcirculation and nutrition.
Turmeria Zen is “the emotional well-being manager.” The product also uses turmeric stem cell culture and targets the harmful effects of stress on the skin. It is designed to enhance skin hydration and reduce stress-related wrinkles through a mindfulness effect. The exosomes improve skin hydration, promote regeneration and protect dermal structure and cutaneous function, says Vytrus Biotech.
Gotu kola is an herb known for its regenerative properties and longevity, and it is traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine. Turmeric is known for its regenerative properties, containing over 230 compounds and has shown potential in more than 400 pre-clinic assays and over 3,000 publications.
Plant exosomes
Unlike synthetic or biomimetic exosomes, which are designed to mimic natural exosome functions, naturally occurring plant exosomes maintain their structural integrity.
Vytrus Biotech says plant exosomes are similar to mammalian exosomes, allowing them to penetrate human cells effectively and facilitate cross-kingdom communication. The ability enables the company to customize plant exosomes and fulfill certain cosmetic needs.
The company’s research shows that exosomes serve as “natural biological communicators” that transmit essential information.
According to Vytrus Biotech, exosomes offer several benefits to the cosmetics industry, including anti-inflammatory effects, improved aging, immunomodulatory properties, enhanced healing and hydration.
Other plus points are synthesizing key extracellular matrix proteins like collagen and elastin, skin protection, microbiota modulation, regeneration and skin homeostasis.
Plant stem cell concentrates
Vytrus Biotech uses biotechnology platforms to produce and characterize real plant exosomes from turmeric and gotu kola plant stem cell cultures, achieving high exosome concentrations.
The company says concentrations are reaching billions of exosomes per milliliter.
Vytrus Biotech says turmeric exosomes improve skin hydration and regeneration, increasing hair density while delaying hair loss. Meanwhile, gotu kola exosomes encapsulate and protect compounds such as growth factors, proteins and peptides, offering applications in cosmetic products.
In related developments, TCI Group designed body patches to expand skin care’s uses beyond the face while equipping its products with Ice Plant Bioactive Derivatives, harnessing its patented Cell Young technology.
By Venya Patel