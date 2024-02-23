Capixyl: Lucas Meyer Cosmetics’ microbiome balancing solution for hair loss in leave-on and rinse-off formulations
23 Feb 2024 --- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics revisits its previously launched Capixyl with a new study unveiling its multifunctional efficacy for healthy hair. Capixyl has been found to target the root causes of hair loss, offering a comprehensive approach to hair care.
Florence Turgeon, product line manager assistant and Morgane Barbier, product line manager, speak to Personal Care Insights, shedding light on Capixyl’s mechanisms, efficacy, role in rebalancing scalp microbiota, versatility in application and dosage considerations.
How does Capixyl target the root causes of hair loss and achieve hair growth?
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics: Various factors, such as genetics, hormonal changes, stress, dietary deficiencies, medical conditions, aging and more, can cause hair loss. Regardless of the reason, the hair follicles, responsible for continuous hair production, undergo a process known as hair miniaturization due to a shorter anagen (growth) phase and a longer telogen (shedding) phase, subsequently leading to hair loss. Capixyl, with its unique, innovative and patented composition that combines a peptide and red clover extract rich in biochanin A, targets all contributing factors to hair miniaturization.
Capixyl possesses tissue remodeling properties that benefit hair follicles’ dimensions, structure and anchoring. Additionally, it exhibits potent anti-inflammatory properties and downregulates the conversion of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone that can impede hair growth. Capixyl can help restore the natural hair growth cycle by optimizing the hair follicles’ activity and environment.
Your recent study highlighted Capixyl’s performance in rinse-off formulations. Could you discuss the key findings?
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics: Capixyl has shown effectiveness in rinse-off applications by regulating the hair growth cycle as fast as 45 days, with even better efficacy after 90 days. In a clinical study with 23 volunteers, Capixyl at 1.5% applied every two days in a rinse-off routine increased the anagen/telogen ratio, representing the proportion of actively growing hair by 88%. This increase was supported by an increase in the anagen phase by up to 22% and a decrease in the telogen phase by up to 79%. Furthermore, over 75% of volunteers perceived denser-looking hair after 90 days. Capixyl’s rapid and highly effective performance in a rinse-off formulation truly emphasizes how crucial it is to optimize and promote a healthy hair environment in the context of hair growth.
How does Capixyl rebalance the scalp microbiota to create an environment for hair growth while preserving beneficial bacteria?
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics: Focusing on the scalp microbiota is a new and exciting approach, as it is a relatively unexplored area of research compared to the skin microbiota. Recent discoveries have highlighted that individuals experiencing hair loss undergo a shift in their scalp microbiota, which causes certain bacteria to be abnormally elevated and distributed. Our latest study has revealed that Capixyl counters this microbial shift to help restore a similar microbiota to people not suffering from hair loss. Capixyl not only reduces the growth of specific bacterial strains associated with hair loss but also rebalances major bacteria ratios shown to negatively impact the scalp environment when not appropriately distributed without disturbing the beneficial ratio. This emphasizes the important role of the scalp microbiota in preventing hair loss and promoting hair growth.
How does Capixyl differentiate itself as a versatile solution for leave-on and rinse-off applications, and what specific benefits does it offer to those experiencing hair loss?
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics: Most active ingredients for hair loss have only been proven effective in leave-on conditions, which limits their use in other types of hair care products. Additionally, while leave-on formulations are commonly used for hair loss, they are not always the most convenient option for daily use and application.
Capixyl has been tested in leave-on and rinse-off applications on men and women aged 18 to 65 with mild and severe hair loss conditions. It is thus a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide range of hair care products. Capixyl also has an excellent safety profile. Furthermore, while most market references often act on one specific target, Capixyl addresses the various disturbances of hair metabolism while providing a healthier scalp environment. Whether you are dealing with androgenetic alopecia, which is the most common form of hair loss in men, or experiencing general hair loss, including mild hair loss or thinning, often encountered by women at different stages of their lives, Capixyl is a great ally to provide a healthier scalp environment and support the growth of denser and healthier hair.
Could you elaborate on the dosage and response time of Capixyl in treating hair loss?
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics: Capixyl underwent clinical testing at a concentration of 1.5% in a rinse-off routine, where a simple shampoo and conditioner were applied to individuals experiencing general hair loss every two days for 45 and 90 days. Furthermore, it was tested on individuals affected by androgenic alopecia at a concentration of 5% in a typical leave-on lotion, which was applied once a day. The results showed a visible improvement in hair density after four months.
Capixyl provides fuller and denser-looking hair in rinse-off and leave-on formulas and at dosages ranging from 1.5% to 5% within just 45 days of usage. It can be easily incorporated into anyone’s daily routine and included in various hair care products.
By Venya Patel