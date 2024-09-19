Epionce clay mask fights skin aging with therapeutic botanicals
19 Sep 2024 --- Epionce launches the Intense Recharge Mask to combat visible signs of aging using a blend of botanical extracts and Epionce’s “barrier-rejuvenating ingredients.”
The beauty brand says the clay mask nourishes and revitalizes the skin by refining, smoothing and improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
In clinical trials, 92% of participants reported more radiant-looking skin after one application, and 91% noticed a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of consistent use.
“New extraction methodologies have continued to evolve for botanically based ingredients. These methodologies significantly improve the therapeutic benefits by expanding the number of bioactives extracted from the plant,” says Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, board-certified dermatologist and creator of Epionce skin care.
“This launch represents a breakthrough in delivering a brighter, more youthful complexion. As part of a barrier-boosting Epionce regimen, the Intense Recharge Mask serves as an adjunct to all the benefits already being realized within that regimen, such as minimizing multiple signs of visible aging.”
New botanical ingredients
The Intense Recharge Mask features kaolin clay that helps remove impurities from the skin and soothe irritation. Its enmei extract is an antioxidant that rejuvenates the skin barrier while firming and reducing signs of aging.
Immortelle extract is said to hydrate the barrier and calm irritation, while red seaweed naturally hydrates to refine skin texture and smooth wrinkles. The mask’s noni extract is anti-inflammatory and has healing properties that support collagen production.
Wild carrots provide calming benefits, recharge the skin barrier and soothe the skin. Their antioxidants protect against environmental damage, slowing down aging.
The product also includes pink catchfly, which rejuvenates the barrier and calms stressed skin, and green algae detoxifies and promotes cell turnover. Its Asian kelp supports the skin barrier and helps calm redness.
Safflower seed oil, which is rich in fatty acids — key components of the skin — is also included. It is full of antioxidants and helps calm redness caused by irritation.
Meanwhile, Epionce says samphire provides the functionality of retinoids but without the harsh side effects, and sunflower contains antioxidants and is a rich source of fatty acids in a form that the skin can use, including linoleic acid, which helps retain moisture and boost skin recovery.
“During my ongoing research in therapeutic botanicals, I have uncovered many new ingredients that I believe would enhance the skin. The best way to introduce these new ingredients specifically was within a wash-off mask that complements daily leave-on products,” explains Thornfeldt.
The Intense Recharge Mask is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and blemish-prone. It is non-comedogenic, paraben- and fragrance-free and available in the US through medical skin professionals and Epionce’s website. The mask will be available at select retail partners such as Amazon, Dermstore, LovelySkin and SkinStore.