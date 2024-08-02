Barentz International acquires Anshul Life Sciences gaining ground in Indian beauty market
02 Aug 2024 --- Barentz International, a global specialty ingredients solution provider, acquires Anshul Life Sciences Group in India. The life science-focused specialty chemicals distributor caters to regulated pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals and personal care markets.
The move sets up Barentz’s life science distribution platform in India, providing solutions, technical expertise and a more comprehensive range of ingredients to customers and principals in the country.
Nagarajan Kailasam, the CEO of Anshul Life Sciences, says: “Barentz aligns strongly with the entrepreneurial spirit and ethical standards of Anshul Life Science’s founding partners.”
“We are excited to join the Barentz family and start our collaboration to capture the enormous potential of the Indian market by offering even more comprehensive solutions to our customers and principals in the Indian market and beyond. We are looking forward to the future and the growing international reach that this strategic move will bring to Anshul Life Sciences.”
Indian beauty industry
Barentz expects the acquisition to open opportunities for growth across the broader Asia-Pacific region, such as through an expanded life science distribution platform.
Kailasam and the current Anshul Life Sciences team will continue to manage the day-to-day business operations.
“We are delighted that Mr. Nagarajan will continue to lead the business. Together, we aim to enhance our offering and better serve the needs of the dynamic Indian market and beyond,” highlights Marc Duchene, CEO of the Asia-Pacific region at Barentz.
“The acquisition underpins our ambitions to grow further in India, one of our key strategic markets, and the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition benefits our customers and principals by providing access to a broader portfolio of high-quality pharmaceutical excipients and products and a deeper pool of expertise.
In recent beauty business news, Quadpack Industries and PSB Industries combined into a single group, placing the two beauty packaging manufacturers and providers under the umbrella of PSB Industries.