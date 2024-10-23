Estée Lauder debuts on Amazon Premium Beauty with virtual foundation testing tool
Estée Lauder officially launches on the US Amazon Premium Beauty store, with skin care, makeup and fragrance offerings for US shoppers. The brand also debuts a Virtual Foundation Tool, exclusive to Amazon.
“Find Your Double Wear” allows Amazon customers to compare multiple shades of Estée Lauder foundation virtually, find their shade and add it directly to their shopping cart. When shopping Estée Lauder in the Amazon Premium Beauty store, Prime members can get free shipping on every order.
“Throughout 2024 we have been working with The Estée Lauder Companies [ELC] to launch several of their unique and cherished beauty brands in Amazon Premium Beauty, with the launch of Estée Lauder’s flagship brand today as a particularly significant milestone in that journey,” says Melis del Rey, general manager, Beauty, Baby and Beauty Technology, Amazon US Stores.
“We worked with Estée Lauder to build an innovative beauty shopping experience that reflects the brand’s storied sophistication and telegraphs the magic that has made their products so prized by customers since 1946.”
Tailored foundation browsing
From its new storefront, Amazon customers will be able to discover, learn about and shop a wide range of trending Estée Lauder products including its top-selling foundation in the US, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, which will launch with a Virtual Foundation Tool.
The foundation shade finder tool is designed to guide Amazon customers to their preferred Double Wear shade from a range of over fifty-five options.
In the Estée Lauder Amazon Premium Beauty store, customers can find other brand favorites like the Advanced Night Repair Serum, Beautiful Magnolia Eau de Parfum, Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche and Pure Color Lipstick.
This holiday season, Estée Lauder makeup and fragrance gift sets — including the Fragrance Treasures Gift Set — are also featured in Amazon’s 2024 Holiday Beauty Haul.
Prime Video campaign
To amplify its brand presence and product discovery in Amazon Premium Beauty, Estée Lauder will launch an extension of its successful female-centered sports marketing campaign — “Game Day, Your Way” — on Prime Video.
Targeting female football fans across the country, the campaign will highlight the “Beauty of Performance,” connecting the “impact of women in football and the powerful benefits of the brand’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup.” The ad will air throughout this fall.
“We’re tapping into the cultural zeitgeist when it comes to female sports fandom and we are thrilled to marry our Game Day, Your Way sports marketing initiative with the launch of our US Amazon Premium Beauty store,” says Fiona Sainty, senior VP and general manager, Estée Lauder & AERIN Beauty North America.
“By advertising on Prime Video, we know that female fans and beauty lovers will be excited to see themselves represented on the screen between plays with their favorite teams. Beyond this, we are collapsing the consumer journey by leveraging Prime Video to reach Amazon customers with our new storefront. It’s a win-win.”
ELC beat analysts’ expectations with its latest quarterly report last August but warned of lower future sales following the departure of its longtime CEO Fabrizio Freda. The company blamed lower sales on “ongoing softness” in overall prestige beauty in mainland China and a decline in Asia travel retail from the decrease in the first half of fiscal 2024.
Key companies, including Ulta Beauty, have also warned of slowing cosmetics sales.
This month, ELC and glass recycling specialist Strategic Materials published findings from a shared cosmetic glass recycling case study to help design glass that can yield a higher output of recyclable cullet. The multi-year study outlines criteria for designing cosmetic glass packaging intended to be recyclable.