Univar and dsm-firmenich forge North American distribution agreement
Global chemicals and ingredients distributor Univar Solutions announced an exclusive distribution agreement with beauty and nutrition innovator dsm-firmenich for the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The move is set to to enhance Univar’s actives portfolio in beauty and personal care.
dsm-firmenich’s personal care portfolio includes fragrances, sun and hair care formulations, plus bioactive skin care ingredients like synthetic peptides and organically grown plant extracts. The partnership aims to provide customers with a centralized point of contact for their ingredient requirements and the companies believe they are well-positioned for growth and achievement in the sector.
“Univar Solutions proudly serves as the exclusive distributor for dsm-firmenich’s beauty care portfolio, empowering customers to craft advanced and scientifically-backed personal care solutions that resonate with the latest market trends and key consumer needs,” says Julie Carnes, global senior supplier director for Univar Solutions.
“We are excited to showcase this expansive range of beauty bioactives, peptides and naturals to our diverse customer base, firmly believing in the efficacious ingredients that dsm-firmenich brings to the market.”
Univar works with over 1,300 suppliers in North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia and is “the largest global distributor of chemicals and ingredients with a centralized network,” according to the company.
This global distribution network and expertise in logistics and market insights, combined with dsm-firmenich’s product range, is set to grow both companies and add value for customers, says Vicki Barboiu, senior director at dsm-firmenich Beauty & Care.
“Univar Solutions’ broad customer network, comprehensive service offerings and strong operational capabilities bring exceptional value to our customers in the personal care industry,” she says.
Univar promises to leverage its Solution Centers R&D laboratories, located in Houston, Texas, Mexico City, Mexico and Paris, France, to drive innovation and advancement in the beauty industry.
Distribution growth and sustainability
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the distribution agreement between Univar and beauty care supplier Syensqo for the US and Canadian markets. This partnership went into effect on January 1 of this year. Syensqo specializes in guars, biopolymers and biosurfactants.
Univar’s distribution agreements with beauty suppliers are part of the company’s overall global expansion strategy after the company entered a merger agreement with Apollo Funds and became a privately held company nearly two years ago.
The company is also setting goals for environment reduction targets. We spoke to Univar’s VP of Commercial Sustainability, Kelly Gilroy, about managing ingredient efficiency.
“An opportunity to improve the environmental impact of chemicals and ingredients is through logistics efficiency. We help suppliers optimize efficiency by bringing larger quantities of material into warehouses in close proximity to their production facility and more directly shipping to customers through the most appropriate pack size and frequency,” Gilroy told us.
“It also means being a good steward in the markets we serve, ensuring customers understand the sustainable products, applications and services available so they can achieve their sustainability goals,” she says.
Fragrance and business moves
In the fall of last year, dsm-firmenich launched several personal care products, including a balancing hair care and scalp product line and a collection of fragrances. The six fragrances launched at the Beauty World 2024 in Dubai, UAE. The dsm-firmenich booth also showcased a scented fountain installation.
dsm-firmenich also made notable moves in the fragrance market when it sold all of its shares of aromas manufacturer Robertet in November of last year, with 0.23 million ordinary shares, representing 10% of Robertet’s share capital, going to the Fonds Stratégique de Participations and Peugeot Invest. An unnamed investor bought the last 1% of dsm-firmenich’s Robertet stake.