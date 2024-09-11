Faraemotions
dsm-firmenich answers demand for holistic hair care with Headtherapy natural line

11 Sep 2024 | By Venya Patel
Smiling woman in bathrobe rubs towel on her hair

11 Sep 2024 --- dsm-firmenich launches Headtherapy, a natural range for balancing the hair, scalp and mind to meet the needs of modern lifestyles.

With demanding routines, the Swiss-Dutch company sees consumers increasingly finding value in the importance of self-care, which pertains to maintaining their physical and emotional well-being. 

Dubbed the holistic hair care line, the products are designed to “soothe, purify and strengthen hair, scalp and mind.”

According to dsm-firmenich’s research, consumers are shifting preferences from traditional hair care solutions to a holistic approach targeting overall scalp and hair health. Its global online survey of 3,600 women from 2021 showed that 63% of early adopters look for healthy hair. Its 2023 global survey of 8,400 men and women showed 55% of early adopters look for a healthy scalp.

There is also morefascination with fragrances and aromatherapy, with two-thirds of the 2023 surveyors indicating that fragrances are capable of much more than just making things smell good. 

According to the survey conducted in 2021, 83% of respondents thought aromatherapy was a really intriguing concept. 

To meet these shifting demands, dsm-firmenich taps into its Beauty & Care’s bioactives and Perfumery’s essential oils to create a “science-backed” routine. It claims the line uses over 90% natural origin and is backed by the proven Emotiwaves, a fragrance innovation that has a proven impact on positive feelings.

Mood-based scent innovations

dsm-firmenich previously launched its AromActive line to meet the growing demand for holistic self-care solutions focusing on personal well-being and environmental sustainability. The line combines skin science with aromatherapy’s healing and mood-boosting properties for on-the-go lifestyles.

With increased attention to the link between personal care and emotions, Coty said its new Vibes fragrance collection for Adidas is scientifically proven to elicit positive emotions.
International Flavors & Fragrances told us about how the fragrance industry has moved beyond a focus on scent and is shifting toward mood-based innovations. 

We also spoke to a cognitive scientist and assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Virginia, who collaborated with Lush to design a shower routine that enhances creativity, revealing the unique benefits of personal care.

