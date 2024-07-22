dsm-firmenich’s AromActive targets sustainable self-care trend with aromatherapy
22 Jul 2024 --- dsm-firmenich Perfumery and Beauty says its AromActive line answers to the growing demand for holistic self-care solutions focusing on personal well-being and environmental sustainability.
The line combines skin science with aromatherapy’s healing and mood-boosting properties for on-the-go lifestyles.
According to dsm-firmenich, 56.9 billion views on TikTok are dedicated to self-care routines, underscoring the increasing significance of personal well-being. Recent studies also indicate that 34% of consumers opt for natural and organic skin care products when available.
“We are always looking for new ways to bring more beauty and health to the center of daily life, and this line combines the best of our skin care formulation expertise on naturals with fragrance innovation, meeting the needs of consumers in the current context,” says Meriem Saber, head of Sustainability Beauty & Care at dsm-firmenich.
Emotional rituals
dsm-firmenich provides two well-being rituals, Sunrise and Sunset, designed to give users “me moments.” The two rituals feature a range of “high-performance” ingredients with anti-pollution, antioxidant, restorative, strengthening and cellular boosting actions.
They also incorporate various emotiwave blends — technology based on natural ingredients that make it possible to design fragrances to evoke specific emotions — designed to energize or relax, depending on the time of day. Emotiwaves have a proven influence on emotions and allow brands to claim that their products will reveal particular feelings.
The AromActive line combines clinically proven natural or organic bioactives with 100% natural-origin fragrances. Over 95% of the products’ ingredients are of natural origin, certified by COSMOS. The items also contain over 50% essential oil blends.
The nutrition, health and beauty solutions provider says the popularity of essential oils has seen a “significant rise” due to consumers acknowledging their “therapeutic and mood-boosting qualities.”
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, a heightened appreciation for scents and fragrances has been fueled by the longing for sensory experiences that provide comfort and relaxation.