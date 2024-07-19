Beyond The Headlines: Aurea Holding rescues The Body Shop, Demi Lavato launches OGX anthem
19 Jul 2024 --- In industry news this week, administrators for the troubled Body Shop confirmed they are nearing a deal to sell off the struggling cosmetics retailer, Simulations Plus partnered with ICCS and Demi Lovato collaborated with OGX Beauty to create a brand anthem for the hair care brand’s latest campaign.
Business news
A consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania and his investment fund, Aurea Holding, will buy The Body Shop. The rescue deal is expected to close in the coming weeks and will see former Molton Brown CEO Charles Denton lead the management team. The deal also includes a plan to retain the Body Shop’s UK stores and existing management team. The UK cosmetic retailer faced significant financial difficulties, leading to bankruptcy filings in the US and Canada.
Simulations Plus began a new research project with the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) to develop physiologically-based kinetic (PBK) modeling for animal-free safety assessments of cosmetics and non-pharmaceutical ingredients. Simulations Plus was chosen via a competitive bidding process, and it will utilize ICCS data to develop PBK models for diverse chemicals and exposure pathways. The partnership aims to establish workflows and guidance for implementing PBK models in animal-free safety assessments, with results to be published. Dr. Priyata Kalra and Dr. Maxime Le Merdy emphasized the project’s potential to drive innovation and provide valuable tools for regulatory agencies and companies.
The Estée Lauder Companies, in partnership with Nykaa, announced the third edition of Beauty & You India. The program runs until the end of next month and aims to discover and support India-focused beauty brands through a competitive application process. Winners will be announced in November and receive financial support, mentorship and access to distribution channels. The initiative seeks applicants with innovative skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrance solutions, focusing on social impact and technological advancements.
In-cosmetics Asia announced the launch of The Cosmetic Conference in collaboration with The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Scientists and sponsored by dsm-firmenich. The event will feature expert speakers from companies like L’Oréal and Shiseido and will be held in November at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Thailand. The conference will address key trends in cosmetic science, such as the microbiome and AI, aiming to foster innovation and collaboration in the beauty industry.
Celebrity collaborations
Demi Lovato partnered with OGX to create a brand anthem, “OG Who? OGX”, as part of the hair care brand’s latest campaign. The campaign highlighted OGX’s new shampoos and conditioners featuring Lipi Pro Shield Technology, which enhances hair repair by delivering more lipid and protein protection. The anthem debuted on TikTok this month with Lovato performing it live in Los Angeles, US. The updated products are available at major retailers, including Target, Amazon and Walmart.
Prenetics, a health sciences company, announced David Beckham as its strategic investor and co-founding partner of a new health and wellness brand, IM8. The brand focuses on innovative consumer health products and will launch details later. Prenetics’ CEO, Danny Yeung, highlighted Beckham’s alignment with the company’s values and commitment to accessible health. Beckham expressed excitement about the partnership, noting his lifelong access to top medical and fitness experts.
CeraVe launched its latest campaign, “Cleanse Like a Derm — a CeraVe Soap Opera,” to educate consumers on proper cleansing habits. The campaign included a soap opera featuring Xochitl Gomez and dermatologist Dr. Dustin Portela, highlighting the importance of using dermatologist-recommended cleansers. The initiative was developed in response to a study showing that 77% of consumers have poor cleansing habits. CeraVe also partnered with influencers to create educational content on the benefits of proper skin care routines.
Dior named actor Felix Mallard as its first-ever Australian ambassador for the fragrance and skin care division. This move highlighted Dior’s strategy to enhance its presence in the Australian market following the appointment of actress Alycia Debnam-Carey as its local fashion face earlier this year. Mallard, who gained fame from “Neighbours” and “Ginny & Georgia” and starred in “Turtles All the Way Down,” joins the ranks of Dior ambassadors like Charlize Theron.
By Venya Patel