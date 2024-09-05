Coty releases Adidas “Vibes” perfume to promote positive moods using neuroscience
05 Sep 2024 --- Coty says its new Vibes fragrance collection for Adidas is scientifically proven to elicit positive emotions.
The multinational beauty company calls the release a “fusion of olfactory art and neuroscience” and includes six eau de parfums.
Vibes was designed to address the different occasions and needs of life — including athletes during downtime and fashion-forward active lifestyle consumers — acknowledging the influence of scents on human emotions.
According to Coty, consumer testing showed at least 81% agree it makes them feel good and 85% say it boosts their mood.
Mood-boosting scents
The different scents were cultivated to match the user’s mood, such as energized, relaxed or a desire for escape.
Stefano Curti, chief brands officer for Consumer Beauty at Coty, says: “In our fast-paced lives, we often overlook the importance of being in the moment, to truly ‘feel the vibe.’ The Adidas Vibes collection harnesses the transformative power of scent to help us reconnect with ourselves.”
“Each fragrance fosters a positive influence on our mood and enhances our overall well-being. By merging cutting-edge fragrance formulas with the ‘Zeitgeist,’ we at Coty keep innovating and pushing the boundaries in the world of fragrance.”
Perfumes Full Recharge and Happy Feels were designed with escape in mind, made for consumers wanting adventure in everyday life. Coty says the fragrance “builds up” self-esteem and confidence. It found that 79% of consumers had a positive impact on their mood after using Happy Feels.
Full Recharge is formulated with cedar leaf and clary sage, while Happy Feels has notes of grapefruit extract and jasmine. According to Coty, 80% of consumers found Full Recharge improved their sense of well-being.
Chill Zone and Get Comfy were created to unwind, with 71% of consumers saying Chill Zone makes them feel more relaxed and 86% saying Get Comfy inspires a feeling of comfort. Chill Zone has lavender and vanilla notes and Comfy smells of vanilla and mandarin.
For those searching for energizing scents, Coty suggests using Energy Drive, a cardamom and spicy pink pepper scent, and Spark Up, which has sweet orange and black pepper. Seventy-five percent of consumers said Energy Drive boosts their energy, and 87% said Spark Up boosts their mood.
Gendered fragrance
Energy Drive and Full Recharge were formulated as more masculine scents, while Happy Feels and Spark Up are more feminine. Chill Zone and Get Comfy were designed to be gender-neutral.
Innova Market Insights data on global beauty trends indicates weakening gender-based barriers in cosmetics. Some 53% of consumers globally think that beauty products should be gender-neutral, which is reflected in new beauty product launches.
Coty is also partnering with ambassadors, such as singer Ava Max, gymnast Nia Dennis and athlete Sasha Zhoya, to promote the new collection.
The fragrance packaging is made with recycled materials — the cap contains at least 96% post-consumer recycled plastic and the bottle 25% recycled glass. The formula is vegan and uses upcycled alcohol from carbon emissions.
