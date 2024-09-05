Biolane launches baby perfume in glass and wood packaging from Coverpla
05 Sep 2024 --- Baby care brand Biolane Expert releases My First Perfumed Water, a baby fragrance.
The brand says it “paid strict attention” to the development of the product with the scent containing notes of orange and freesia “enveloped in a powdery floral heart to gently scent baby skin.”
The Biolane fragrance for infants is packaged in a glass bottle and a wooden cap designed in collaboration with Coverpla. The company chose the packaging manufacturer due to its mix-and-match approach and turnkey product customization.
The Oslo bottle in a 50 ml format was chosen and treated with a frosted finish alongside the Torrid wood cap with a recycled PP insert in a natural shade to match the brush in the gift pack in which it is sold.
The bottle’s décor is achieved using white screen printing and is decorated in white silkscreen.
“We don’t regret entrusting our partner Coverpla with this project. The company’s development team effectively accompanied our collaborators, offering alternative solutions that were in line with what we were looking for. Thanks to their advice and expertise, we have developed a product that is truly on brand,” says Jimmy Bossus.
The baby fragrance is available in pharmacies. Biolane says it previously made a name for itself with its baby water in large plastic bottles.
Perfume controversy
Some pediatric dermatologists report that baby perfume can cause irritation and allergies. Health coach and wellness author Jolene Hart is on record saying many perfumes contain ingredients linked to health issues, including early puberty in children.
According to another baby care brand, Little Rituals, guardians should “never use perfumes or artificial fragranced products on or around babies.”
It explains that chemically fragranced cosmetic and skin care products may cause problems for a child’s body. Fragranced items may contain harmful chemicals such as phthalates, alkylphenols, ethanol and acetone. However, the online description for Biolane’s product does not show these ingredients.
Other luxury brands with scents for children include Hermès and Dior, which retail for €100 (US$110.83) and €255 (US$282.62), respectively.
In another scent controversy, Dolce & Gabbana released a scented mist for dogs that was criticized by some experts who had reservations about using dog perfumes.
The Italian luxury fashion brand claimed the product is certified as suitable for animal use and follows a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol designed to ensure the safety of cosmetic products for animals comparable to that required for humans. However, PETA explained that perfumes should never be used on dogs.
By Sabine Waldeck