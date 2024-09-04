Givaudan Bloomful Splash and Bloom Drops “enhance olfactory perception” for personal wash products
04 Sep 2024 --- Givaudan introduces two solutions, Bloomful Splash and Bloom Drops, to boost the sensory experience of personal wash products, such as shampoo, shower gel and soap bars.
Designed to “enhance the olfactory perception” and add to the existing Bloomful platform, the products are made for two key moments — sensing the scent immediately then later when the fragrance fills up a room.
Philippe Poirier, head of Global Fragrance Technology, says “Bloomful Splash, a patent-pending innovation, represents a significant advancement in fragrance technology. It is the result of developing a ‘bloom’ olfactory effect at both the ingredient level with Bloom drops and composition levels with Bloomful Splash, combined with our expertise in optimizing creation rules for optimal performance.”
Fragrance boost and transformation
When a product is in its various wet stages and the consumer smells it for the first time, Givaudan says that creates an immersive and significant sensory moment identified as bloom. Company research suggests a significant portion of users — 68% for shampoo and 52% for shower gel — pay the most attention to scents during lathering.
Givaudan seeks to intensify the scent and enhance the shower routine with Bloomful Splash, claiming to take customers on a journey that amplifies the “bloom” outcome.
Meanwhile, the Bloom Drops solution was developed to “strengthen and transform” the sensory experience. This combines Givaudan’s signature six perfumery accords to deliver a “superior bloom” effect that can be used in combination with Bloomful Splash.
The company claims that the innovations show a “significant” increase in performance when compared to fragrances that do not contain Bloomful Splash and Bloom Drops.
Even at lower dosages, they demonstrate a significant increase in execution compared to fragrances that do not feature Bloomful Splash and Bloom Drops.
The launches are designed to elevate perfumers’ creative process when developing fragrances that are “intense in the shower and captivating mid-air.”
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to a scientist who collaborated with Lush to craft a research-driven shower routine with curated products that boost creativity.