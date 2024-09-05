New Diptyque perfumes inspired by “natural, odorless” elements
05 Sep 2024 --- The new Les Essences de Diptyque collection features five fragrances inspired by “natural, odorless” elements.
The company says Venice’s coral reef is the inspiration for Corail Oscuro, while Lumamaris is an interpretation of the mother-of-pearl gemstone.
Perfumers Fabrice Pellegrin, Alexandra Carlin, Nathalie Cetto and Olivier Pescheux collaborated on the collection, which comes in bottles designed by artist Nigel Peake. Each perfume costs €275 (US$305), with a sample Discovery Set also available.
Monet water lilies
Lilyphéa eau de parfum combines notes of cardamom, violet leaves and sweet vanilla. It is named after the French term for painter Monet’s Water Lilies. The bottle’s design features water lily motifs and watercolor artwork by Nigel Peake.
For Lilyphéa, Cetto says she “focused on white lily leaves — a crisp, vibrant, glossy and tender green, plump and fat with sap” and also added “sweet, cozy Madagascar vanilla absolute.”
Desert rose with citrus
Diptyque says Rose Roche eau de parfum reimagines the scent of the desert rose with a blend of lemon, centifolia rose and patchouli. Its bottle features black line sketches of the desert rose, with watercolor designs Peake adorning the packaging.
Pellegrin says the fragrance was inspired by the “winds that shape the desert sands and their unexpected precision over time.”
Sparkling salty orange
Corail Oscuro eau de parfum pays homage to corals with a blend of sparkling mandarin, velvety rose bourbon absolute and a warm, salty mineral accord. This scent aims to evoke the contrast between the deep ocean’s shadows and the red tones of coral. The bottle features coral motifs in black lines.
Carlin says she explored a “sense of saltiness and the fiery reds of a coral garden. A shimmering stony, mineral flower clasped between the light of the sky and the darkness of the sea.”
Shimmer in a bottle
Lunamaris eau de parfum tries to capture the beauty of mother of pearl with a blend of vibrant pink peppercorn, subtle incense and warm ambery rockrose. The fragrance’s name reflects the moon’s shimmering effects on the sea. The bottle, decorated with black brushstrokes mimicking the patterns inside mollusk shells, is complemented by watercolor artwork on the packaging.
Pellegrin aimed to “bottle all of the pearl’s iridescent nuances. To translate this visual effect into a fragrance, the composition draws on a combination of raw materials.”
Bark in bottle
Bois Corsé eau de parfum bottles the tree’s textured bark through a blend of rich café arabica, sandalwood and tonka bean. The name is a pun on the French words “écorce” (bark) and “corsé” (full-bodied), which reflects the deep aroma of coffee. The bottle features black line designs inspired by tree bark, while the sleeve’s irregular forms mimic the evolving texture of wood.
Cetto comments says Bois Corsé was inspired by the “beauty of nature in its rawest form” as she focused on the texture of wood, specifically rough bark.
By Venya Patel