Beiersdorf creates epigenetic serum to tackle “all ten signs of skin aging” and unveils peptide partnership
05 Sep 2024 --- Beiersdorf launches the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum to fight skin aging using its trademarked active ingredient Epicelline. The German personal care and beauty giant also enters a multi-year partnership with Macro Biologics to develop biodegradable antimicrobial peptides for skin care and healthcare applications.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Anne Oehler, corporate communications manager at Beiersdorf, about how its scientists use Epicelline to reactivate youth genes and reverse signs of aging in the company’s first epigenetic serum.
She says the product stems from a multimillion-dollar investment in epigenetics and 15 years of research using Beiersdorf’s patented skin-specific age clock technology — an algorithm based on epigenetic patterns that makes measuring skin’s biological age possible.
“Beiersdorf discovered how to reactivate silenced youth genes using this age clock technology. The epigenetics team has scrutinized around 50,000 substances and extracts to identify and qualify active ingredients for skin rejuvenation,” says Oehler.
“Our first product with Epicelline, Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum, is already on the market — mainly in Europe as of September. Other countries will follow as we see great potential for our product and active ingredient, Epicelline. Additionally, Epicelline could be found in more of our product innovations in the future.”
Reducing ten aging signs
Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum works with a technology that rejuvenates skin cells and stimulates the skin’s youth genes, claiming to reverse ten signs of skin aging. The serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, glycine saponin and enoxolone to promote increased firmness, wrinkle reduction, lifting, improved facial contours and rejuvenation.
Beiersdorf scientists analyzed skin samples from over 1,000 people. According to the company, 850,000 “methylation sites” were measured per person to determine which epigenetic markers are associated with skin aging.
“It is truly life-changing what we have already achieved with our pioneering epigenetic research. A single product that fights all ten signs of skin aging at once and makes people look up to five years younger. We are turning back time,” remarks Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf.
He also says the serum is “revolutionizing skin care — not for the first and certainly not for the last time in Beiersdorf’s history.”
Dr. Gitta Neufang, corporate SVP Global R&D at Beiersdorf highlights how Beiersdorf recognized the potential of epigenetics early on and is now paving the way for major innovations in the efficacy of products supporting our consumers in healthy aging.”
Science previously assumed that genetics determined aging, but epigenetic research disproved this. The appearance of skin — its general vitality, firmness and wrinkling — is influenced by numerous external factors such as diet, lifestyle, stress or UV exposure.
These external factors create a unique epigenetic pattern in the skin code, which regulates the activity of certain genes. Negative influences and aging can silence skin-relevant genes and deactivate “youth genes,” which occur with no changes in genetic information. Instead, small chemical molecules are attached to the DNA — this process, known as DNA methylation, can be reversed.
The company says the active ingredient switches the skin’s youth genes back on and reverses the age clock of the skin cells.
Peptide partnership
Beiersdorf also joins Macro Biologics as an investor through its Oscar & Paul Corporate Venture Capital Unit. The global skin care company will bring Macro Biologics’ advanced technology in antimicrobial research into the skin care and healthcare ecosystem.
“Through our collaboration with Macro Biologics, we further enhance Beiersdorf’s innovation power in line with our ‘Win with Care’ strategy, as well as our ambition to continue to lead in Climate Care,” says Neufang.
Macro Biologics’ antimicrobial Amicidins will be implemented in Beiersdorf’s product and formula development. Amicidins are effective against various bacteria, allowing them to help alleviate or improve skin conditions.
The joint objective is to create effective, safe and sustainable solutions for different application areas across Beiersdorf’s brand portfolio, primarily in dermatological skin care and healthcare.
Dr. Michael Bevilacqua, CEO and CSO of Macro Biologics, adds: “For Macro, this collaboration is a perfect fit, both from a research and business perspective. Beiersdorf’s deep expertise in product formulation, development, and commercialization will empower Amicidins to improve people’s lives in various settings. This partnership is based on shared principles, as we both strive to create sustainable value for people and the environment.”
By Sabine Waldeck