Seppic study confirms hair health benefits of phytoceramide-based supplement
11 Sep 2024 --- Seppic’s clinical study findings further demonstrate the effectiveness of its nutraceutical ingredient Ceramosides for hair health.
The chemicals company says the active ingredient derived from wheat lipids has already garnered attention due to it being the “first” phytoceramide-based extract that shows evidence in enhancing the strength, growth and general appearance of hair.
Ninety-one women with hair loss, ages 18 to 65, participated in the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Comparing the results to a placebo group, hair length, growth phase and resistance to breakage showed significant improvements after two months of daily supplementation (30 mg for the powder grade and 70 mg for the oil grade).
According to the study, after using Ceramosides for three months, 97% of participants reported less hair loss and more resistance to breakage. Additionally, 100% of the women noted faster hair growth. These advantages were noted in both powder and oil formulations, which means the ingredient can be used in a variety of product types, such as shots, gummies and capsules, suggests Seppic.
For menopausal women who frequently experience hair loss, Seppic’s Ceramosides is especially recommended. The ingredient is said to be gluten-free, vegan-friendly and free of additives, preservatives and GMOs. According to additional clinical trials, it also has anti-aging and moisturizing qualities that are beneficial for skin health.
In other studies, Seppic revealed new findings on Solagum AX, its natural-origin polymer, for delivering “immediate” skin benefits. It also released a clinical study highlighting the anti-aging benefits of its nutricosmetic active, Sepitone, a fermented wild bilberry extract.