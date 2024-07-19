Seppic says study finds additional anti-aging benefits of complexion booster Sepitone
19 Jul 2024 --- Seppic releases a clinical study highlighting the anti-aging benefits of its nutricosmetic active, Sepitone, a fermented wild bilberry extract. The study adds new information about Sepitone’s anti-aging advantages to earlier research proving its effects on complexion evenness.
The company says results showed “significant” improvements in the following parameters:
- Wrinkle depth decreased by 14% compared to placebo.
- Skin firmness and elasticity increased by 13% compared to placebo.
- Skin’s antioxidant capacity increased by 19% compared to placebo.
- Improved complexion homogeneity due to reduced hyperpigmentation and increased skin luminosity.
According to Seppic, women aged 35 to 65 with visible signs of skin aging and uneven skin tone participated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The subjects took 100 mg/d of Sepitone for a duration of less than three months.
Following Sepitone consumption, 91% of participants reported improved skin firmness and 97% reported a more even complexion, according to a self-assessment questionnaire at the end of the study.
The company says the results of the latest clinical study highlight Sepitone’s dual action on the quality of the complexion and visible signs of skin aging. Sepitone’s powder form and low dosage allow it to be used in various formats, including capsules, tablets and sticks. It is also said to be non-GMO, halal-certified and compatible with kosher and vegan products.
Seppic also re-explored the potential of its Aquaxyl to cater to inclusive solutions for skin hydration. It is a preservative-free, natural sugar-based active ingredient and has been found to impact the skin from phototypes one to six.
In May, Seppic participated in a webinar on key beauty trends, including sustainability and biotech innovations, health and well-being, plus ingredient innovations to ensure optimal product performance.
By Venya Patel