Seppic backs moisturizer Aquaxyl with green chemistry and tolerance over all skin types
08 Jul 2024 --- Seppic re-explores the potential of its Aquaxyl to cater to inclusive solutions for skin hydration. It is a preservative-free, natural sugar-based active ingredient and has been found to impact the skin from phototypes one to six.
Andrea Nigon, Beauty Care Markets & Digital manager, tells Personal Care Insights, “Regardless of skin types, Aquaxyl presented a short- and long-term moisturization efficacy on all skin types at 3% of use.”
“In order to demonstrate the efficacy of Aquaxyl, corneometry and transepidermal water loss measurements were done. The protocols are slightly different from one group of volunteers to another depending on the region (number of volunteers, skin phototypes and formulas). We have significant results over these two-time points, as illustrated by the results for the two following regions in Image 1.”
In China, Aquaxyl “significantly” hydrated the skin for eight hours to 21 days compared to placebo. In India moisturization lasted six hours to 30 days, in Mauritius this was six hours to 21 days.
Furthermore, the patented sugar technology behind Aquaxyl “is an optimized process that respects the 12 green chemistry principles,” says Nigon.
“For this process, for instance, no solvent is used, it is a low-heating process and no waste is produced during production.” The ingredient is also readily biodegradable, according to OECD guideline 301F.
Evidence supporting Aquaxyl’s tolerance for sensitive, irritated skin and suitability for baby and intimate care products is backed by Seppic’s research.
“Seppic has done many clinical evaluations of cutaneous and ocular tolerance (in vivo), evaluation of tolerance on skin with impaired barrier function (in vitro), evaluation of tolerance on immature skin (in vitro) and evaluation of tolerance on vaginal epithelium (in vitro),” states Nigon.
By Venya Patel