Revieve and Google Cloud debut Digital Skincare Advisor for Trinny London users
18 Jul 2024 --- Revieve and Google Cloud partner with Trinny London, the “digital-first” skin care and makeup brand, to launch the Trinny London Digital Skincare Advisor.
The virtual skin analyzer promises to “rapidly” deliver personalized recommendations from Trinny London’s range of “high-performance” skin care products. The platform provides customized skin care recommendations that alter users’ skin care routines by using advanced algorithms and data analysis.
“Revieve is thrilled to launch this pioneering skin care solution alongside Trinny London, supported by the power of Google Cloud. This collaboration represents a fusion of beauty and advanced technology, setting a new standard for personalized skin care. We are excited to see how our combined efforts will enhance consumer engagement and satisfaction in a market that increasingly values customization and precision,” says Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen.
The tool is designed to bea comprehensive guide and uses AI to analyze selfies and comprehend consumer preferences, including lifestyle behaviors and skin needs.
Informed skin care decisions
Revieve says the guide is accessible at “shoppers’ fingertips,” helping consumers make informed choices about skin care products and their effects on the skin.
The Trinny London Digital Skincare Advisor is touted as a step toward the company’s mission of helping customers feel their best by enabling users to choose the most effective products for their skin. According to Revieve, 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions.
“We are delighted to support Trinny London and Revieve in this innovative endeavor,” comments Paul Tepfenhart, global director at Google Cloud.
“This partnership underscores our commitment to transforming industries through technology and we’re thrilled to see how this collaboration will drive forward the next generation of consumer health and beauty tech. This collaboration will accelerate our concept of the modern store, bringing cutting-edge technology and enhanced customer experiences to the forefront.”
Beauty tech takeover
In June, Revieve partnered with MatsukiyoCocokara, a “prominent” beauty and healthcare retailer, to provide consumers with AI-powered personalized skin care, hair care and makeup recommendations. Consumers can access Revieve’s Digital Skincare Advisor, Virtual Try-On and Digital Haircare Advisor in-store and online.
It also partnered with RoC Skincare, launching RoC AI Skin Insight, accessible on RoC Skincare’s website. The virtual advisor offers personalized skin care recommendations.
AI continues to make beauty brand interactions with consumers more personalized and multifunctional. We explored the latest advances in AI-based beauty platforms with insights from Haut.AI and Unilever brands Dove, Ponds and BeautyHub PRO.
By Venya Patel