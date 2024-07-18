Kintor Pharma launches anti-hair loss topical using newly INCI-recognized KX-826 drug
18 Jul 2024 --- Kintor Pharmaceutical introduces a topical anti-hair loss solution for androgenetic alopecia (AGA) after recently receiving the International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) for its in-house developed KX-826.
The cosmetics product contains KX-826 as the main ingredient. “KX-826 gel is a well-targeted topical androgen receptor antagonist,” details the clinical-stage biotechnology company.
“It competitively inhibits the binding of androgen in the skin tissue to the androgen receptor and can locally control the activation of the receptor signaling pathway caused by androgen hyperactivity without changing the activity of the androgen receptor signaling pathway in the human body.”
R&D to commercialization
Kintor Pharma says it will continue exploring KX-826’s efficacy in solutions for AGA and acne.
It also plans to further enrich product lines, grow market promotion to target consumers and meet requirements for different usage scenarios set by customers. The company believes the product launch will open a “solid stream” of revenue and cash flow to the group.
Dr. Youzhi Tong, founder, chairman and CEO of Kintor Pharma, says, “The launch of the new product is the first commercialization attempt of KX-826 in the field of dermatology, representing the Group’s transition from R&D stage to commercialization stage.”
“Going forward, the company will further commercialize its cosmetics products worldwide, providing more convenient and effective products to consumers with the demand of anti-hair loss and new hair growth. In the future, the group plans to allocate more resources to enhance the group’s commercialization capabilities to boost brand awareness, capture market dynamics and increase the penetration rate of the products.”
KX-826 is said to be among the group’s primary innovative products and was used to finish clinical trials for the treatment of male and female AGA in China and the US throughout the course of its development. Kintor Pharma adds it has proven to have a great safety record and therapeutic benefits for promoting new hair growth and preventing hair loss.
In the latest research on hair loss, a UK study linked taking the oral contraceptive pill to a type of hair loss called frontal fibrosing alopecia. Meanwhile, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard explored the use of microneedle patches to promote hair growth, and a team at the University of Manchester investigated how stress restricts healthy hair growth.