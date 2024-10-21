Beauty World 2024: dsm-firmenich creates fragrance collection blending art with scent
dsm-firmenich will reveal a collection of six fragrances next week at Beauty World 2024 in Dubai, UAE. The “bespoke” scents were designed around this year’s trade show theme, “Scented Flows – An Ode to Water.”
The company’s booth will feature a scented fountain installation called “Eau Fraiche,” which debuted in France during Paris Design Week. Created by French artists Alexandre Helwani and Lucas Huillet in collaboration with dsm-firmenich perfumers, the creation is infused with a fragrance specially designed to simulate the sensation of freshness.
“We called the fountain fragrance Tasneem, which means ‘A Spring in Heaven.’ The idea is for people to come to our booth and be immersed in an oasis of freshness, accepting an invitation to dream,” says Hamid Merati-Kashani, the Dubai-based principal perfumer for dsm-firmenich.
Trade show and art exhibitions
The “Scented Flows – An Ode to Water” theme was chosen to explore the changing states of water and its movement in the Arabian Peninsula.
dsm-firmenich also presents the “Imagine Sensorium” exhibition, collaborating with the artist collective Future Bedouin, which crafts bold installations inspired by local Bedouin culture and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Bedouin’s are indigenous people of the Negev desert and pastorally nomadic Arab tribes.
The exhibition uses different artistic mediums and will be presented in the Perfume House at the Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum. It is open to the public from October 28 to November 24.
Speaking on scents
The multinational corporation is also holding speeches on the perfume industry and its ongoing work in the sector.
Michal Benmayor, head of perfumery Innovation and Sustainability, will speak on “Highlighting Innovation: The Impactful Role of Green Chemistry in Ingredient-Driven Beauty,” and Olivier Viejo, VP for Fine Fragrance Experience Asia, will be part of the panel for “How to succeed in the Chinese market — testimonials from key players.”
Meanwhile, Julie Contat-Desfontaines, sales and marketing director of Africa, Middle East, and Turkey for Fine Fragrance Experience, will dive into “The Scent of Success: The Global Expansion of Middle Eastern Fragrance.”
Beauty World 2024 looks to have over 50,000 visitors and approximately 2,000 exhibitors representing 139 countries.
