Pure Trade outfits Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb with “frozen garden” festive gift box packaging

09 Oct 2024 | By Benjamin Ferrer
(Image credit: Viktor&Rolf).

Pure Trade creates a holiday display gift box for the Flowerbomb fragrance by Viktor&Rolf. The octagonal design, inspired by the faceted bottle, features a half-moon-shaped opening that reveals the products inside. 

When opening, the interior platform lifts using hinges and a 100% paper mechanism for a dynamic effect.

The continuous exterior decoration, inspired by a “frozen garden,” is both screen-printed and embossed, then coated with Iriodin pearlescent varnish. It features Flowerbomb’s emblematic tones with hot-stamped silver snowflakes.

The box is embossed with a printed black ribbon motif. A signature Viktor&Rolf seal stamped at the center of the coffret resembles wax and is made of embossed cardboard with spot matte and gloss varnish. Finally, lyocell ribbons add a final touch of delicacy.

Pure Trade supplies luxury cosmetics and perfume brands with primary and secondary packaging, promotional luggage and accessories.

Its clientele includes more than 50 international brands including: Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Jimmy Choo Parfums, Burberry Beauty, Clarins, Dolce Gabbana Beauty, Guerlain, Mugler, Azzaro Parfums, Armani, YSL Beauté, Jean Paul Gaultier Parfums, Prada Beauty, Paco Rabanne Parfums and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

In other holiday launch activities, Lush recently released three advent calendars ahead of the holidays, including a first-ever refill option for consumers who purchased a Lush advent calendar in previous years. The launches feature interactive, reusable and recyclable packaging, featuring recycled paper board and ribbon made from plastic bottles.

This feature is provided by Personal Care Insights'  sister website, Packaging Insights.
