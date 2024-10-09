Iowa spa says non-invasive ultrasound and microneedling solution offers benefits of full facelift
Wow Aesthetics and Laser, a new medical spa in the US state of Iowa, says a combination of non-invasive treatments can help reduce wrinkles and tighten skin without requiring more stringent procedures.
The “Wow, non-surgical facelift” uses muscle activation, ultrasound and microneedling to tighten and tone facial muscles. It apparently boosts collagen and hyaluronic acid without surgery, needles, pain or downtime.
The spa is led by triple-board-certified physician and founder Aman Kaur, who has training in hair restoration and skin treatments. “Both women and men can take advantage of this new anti-aging procedure that uses combination therapies to make patients look years younger,” he comments.
EMFace, a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment, uses heat and muscle stimulation to revitalize the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.
“We place electrodes on strategic points on the face for 20 minutes,” explains Dr. Kaur. “I recommend patients get the treatment weekly for four weeks to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin.”
“We are first in the area to offer the ‘Wow’ non-surgical facelift that provides the benefits of a full facelift without pain, bruising or downtime.”
Deep energy skin penetration
For a “brighter, dewy look,” Wow Aesthetics offers Exion, a technology that boosts hyaluronic acid levels to lock in moisture. Exion also has a minimally invasive, microneedling component that uses deep energy penetration to reduce prominent lines, wrinkles, sagging skin and jowls.
Meanwhile, a gadget called the Emsella chair is marketed as a solution for incontinence using muscle contractions to tighten pelvic floor muscles.
Patients are fully clothed and sit on the chair for 30 minutes, “equal to 11,000 Kegel exercises.” After six sessions over three weeks, the spa says patients can return to daily activities without bladder control issues.
Non-invasive procedures in vogue
A report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recently highlighted that non-invasive cosmetic procedures now far outnumber surgical options, with the trend continuing to rise.
ASPS analysis finds that minimally invasive procedures grew 7% in 2023 — compared to 5% for plastic surgeries — surpassing surgical procedures by 2%. Neuromodulator injections and hyaluronic acid fillers continued to grow with more than nine million and five million treatments, respectively.
In other advances this year, The Beauty Health Company recently launched the Hydrafacial Hydralock HA Booster solution, which is said to increase hydration “threefold” while plumping and firming the skin.
Meanwhile, US-based InMode secured an additional FDA 510(k) clearance for its Morpheus8 technology — the “first and only” fractional radiofrequency microneedling technology for contraction of soft tissue.