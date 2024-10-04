Hydrafacial triple hyaluronic acid booster compatible with “vortex fusion” skin technology
The Beauty Health Company launches the Hydrafacial Hydralock HA Booster solution, which is said to increase hydration by threefold, plumping and firming the skin.
The proprietary formulation is compatible with Hydrafacial’s non-invasive facial treatment system, which comprises a patented “vortex fusion technology” that cleanses and infuses the product’s ingredients into the skin through its wand delivery system operated by trained skin health professionals.
“It is this synergistic combination that ensures the clinically proven formulation is more effectively infused into the skin and can deliver optimal skin health benefits than when applied only topically,” details the brand.
“With the introduction of the Hydralock HA Booster, an individual’s skin hydration and moisture will be supercharged both instantly and over time, with zero downtime.”
Hyaluronic acid and fruit extract blend
The company says Hydralock HA Booster reduces the appearance of wrinkles by 63% after just one treatment and contains a blend of triple hyaluronic acid complex, vitamin B5 and fruit extracts.
“Today’s consumers are more informed than ever on skin health and ingredients, making clinically proven efficacy crucial,” says The Beauty Health Company CEO Marla Beck.
“We are introducing the first booster in the Hydrafacial portfolio with clinical claims to address dry, dull, dehydrated skin and the signs of aging, which are top skin concerns our providers come across in their treatment rooms.”
“The Hydralock HA Booster further expands our range of over 15 boosters, helping our providers to offer highly customized Hydrafacial treatments that effectively address a variety of skin concerns.”
The Beauty Health Company developed the product with feedback and input from its global providers, estheticians and consumer community.
After one Hydrafacial treatment with the Hydralock HA Booster, chronometer measurements of participants’ skin revealed a 455% increase in hydration and a 57% reduction in the appearance of wrinkles immediately following the treatment.
Two-day treatment results
The study reported sustained results, with a 338% increase in hydration and 63% reduction in the appearance of wrinkles after 24 hours. Additionally, 94% of participants reported their skin remained more “hydrated, moisturized and brighter” 48 hours after the treatment.
A report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recently highlighted that non-invasive cosmetic procedures now far outnumber surgical options, with the trend continuing to rise.
ASPS analysis finds that minimally invasive procedures grew 7% in 2023 — compared to 5% for plastic surgeries — surpassing surgical procedures by 2%. Neuromodulator injections and hyaluronic acid fillers continued to grow with more than 9 million and 5 million treatments, respectively.
In other advances this year, US-based InMode secured an additional FDA 510(k) clearance for its Morpheus8 technology — the “first and only” fractional radiofrequency microneedling technology for contraction of soft tissue.