Beyond The Headlines: AI influences Shiseido cosmetics development and SmartSkn robots
In industry news this week, Shiseido said it would integrate AI into cosmetics development, SmartSkn partnered with LillyCover for AI-powered skin care robots and Unilever’s Cleanipedia expanded on TikTok to target Gen Z consumers.
Business
Shiseido and Accenture integrated AI into its Voyager platform to accelerate cosmetics development. The AI function has been operational since February and blends Shiseido’s R&D expertise with algorithms. By analyzing over half a million data points, Shiseido says the platform allows for more efficient product development. One achievement includes creating a cleanser prototype that combines skin care and cleansing technologies. Shiseido will continue to use AI to meet consumer needs and enhance sustainability in beauty innovation.
SmartSkn formed a US$7 million partnership with Korean skin care innovator LillyCover to bring AI-powered skin care robots to the US market. The deal combines K-beauty with AI technology to create personalized skin care solutions through three product lines: K-AI, K-Own and K-Pro. SmartSkn also launched its first AI Skincare Lab in Beverly, MA, offering personalized skin analyses and products. The company’s AI-driven, on-demand production model focuses on sustainability and minimizes waste, marking a shift in the beauty industry toward more eco-friendly and tailored solutions.
Max&Co signed a licensing deal with Italian perfume producer Mavive to launch its first fragrance line next year. The line will include three perfumes and will be sold at select Max&Co stores, international perfumeries and department stores.
Philosophy partnered with actress Sarah Michelle Gellar to launch a campaign aimed at reducing fear around retinol use. In support of the brand’s Ultimate Miracle Worker Face & Neck Cream, the campaign includes a short horror-themed film, drawing on Gellar's horror movie legacy to demystify retinol. Directed by Joe Pernice and filmed by Jason Krangel, the film will be shared on social media. Philosophy is also offering 1,000 Fandango movie tickets and cream samples to promote the campaign.
Unilever’s Cleanipedia platform expanded its reach by engaging Gen Z consumers on TikTok and Instagram. Cleanipedia provides expert-reviewed cleaning advice and now collaborates with TikTok creators to reach a younger audience. Gen Z, expected to be the highest-paid spending group in the next decade, increasingly turns to TikTok for cleaning tips, with over half of users buying household products after seeing them on the platform. Cleanipedia has gained significant traction on TikTok’s #CleanTok, driving both engagement and sales growth for Unilever’s Home Care brands.
Launches
DKNY launched its latest fragrance, DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum, a floral woody musk crafted by dsm-firmenich perfumer Frank Voelkl. The scent features top notes of pink pepper, rhubarb and quincester, a floral heart with rose, tuberose and jasmine, and base notes of upcycled cedarwood, sandalwood and musk. The hourglass-shaped bottle is inspired by New York City’s architecture. The campaign, featuring British model and DJ Georgia Palmer, celebrates the 24-hour lifestyle of New York. DKNY 24/7 is available online and at select retailers.
SharkNinja introduced two new hair styling systems under its Shark Beauty brand: Shark FlexFusion and Shark FlexFusion Straight. The systems are designed for wet and dry hair, and use FlexFusion Styling Technology to offer faster, more powerful and lightweight styling compared to the original FlexStyle. The multi-styler combines air and heated ceramic tools to dry and style hair while preventing heat damage. The FlexFusion systems aim to meet the need for efficient hair re-styling throughout the week with their smart heat regulation and flexible styling options.
Inclusive research
A new Unstereotype Alliance report, co-founded by Unilever and UN Women in 2017, showed that inclusive advertising campaigns increased sales, consumer preference and loyalty. The study, conducted with Saïd Business School, analyzed ads from 392 brands across 58 countries and confirmed improved sales, loyalty, and brand equity. Campaigns from Unilever brands like Dove, Lux and Rexona demonstrated these positive impacts. Notable examples include Dove’s AI-awareness campaign, LUX’s empowerment videos and Rexona’s sports inclusion efforts during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.