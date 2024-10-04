IBSA Derma unveils hyaluronic acid complex with highest molecular weight solution
IBSA Derma, IBSA’s Aesthetic Medicine Division, expands its Profhilo injectable treatments line with what it claims is one of the highest concentrations of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid on the market.
The solution comprises stable hybrid cooperative complexes composed of high- and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, stabilized by a patented thermal process without using any chemical agent.
“With ten years’ experience in developing treatments for the face and body, IBSA continues to innovate, offering increasingly targeted solutions that work not only on the skin’s surface but also on deeper layers and tissues,” explains Dr. Andrea Giori, head of R&D at IBSA.
As the years go by, the face undergoes a gradual and continuous aging process affecting the skin and all its underlying tissues, resulting in loss of tone, elasticity, texture and volume.
“We are used to thinking that this process only concerns the superficial layer, but in reality, even what we don’t see ages,” highlights IBSA Derma.
“Indeed, in recent years increasingly more people are relying on regenerative medicine procedures, aimed at offering aesthetic improvements through a process of tissue regeneration by proposing tailor-made treatments, built on the specific characteristics of each patient.”
AR to track aging
The solution debuted at a press conference in Milan, Italy, not far from the company’s production core, during a European preview event for Italy, France, Spain, Poland and the UK.
IBSA also spotlighted its new free app, Aging Discovery AR, which uses augmented reality software to explore the impact of the aging process on different tissues. The brand aims to promote better communication between doctors and patients through this comprehensive tool.
The event brought together leading specialists in aesthetic medicine, including Dr. Editta Buttura da Prato, Dr. Arnauld Lambert, Dr. Beatriz Molina Sanchez, Dr. Natalia Ribé and Dr. Monika Nunberg Sawicka, who discussed the impact of this innovation in clinical practice.
In other recent advances, Beiersdorf launched its Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum with its trademarked active ingredient Epicelline. Personal Care Insights spoke with Anne Oehler, corporate communications manager at Beiersdorf, about how its scientists use Epicelline to reactivate youth genes and reverse signs of aging in the company’s first epigenetic serum.