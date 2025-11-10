Jungbunzlauer acquires IFF US site to expand natural ingredients manufacturing
Key takeaways
- Jungbunzlauer has acquired IFF’s production facility in Thomson, Illinois — its first US manufacturing site.
- The facility will undergo equipment installation and updates to support sustainable ingredient production.
- The company plans to invest in advanced manufacturing, create local jobs, and contribute to community and regional economic growth.
Jungbunzlauer has acquired a production facility in Illinois, US, from International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), marking the natural ingredients producer’s first manufacturing facility in the US. Jungbunzlauer says the deal allows it to serve its customers with greater responsiveness and proximity.
The facility will support the company’s portfolio of naturally derived ingredients through equipment installation, preparations, and regulatory compliance activities, effective immediately.
“This acquisition is a significant step in Jungbunzlauer’s growth journey. We are proud to establish our first US manufacturing facility in Thomson, Illinois, and look forward to delivering sustainable, trusted solutions for our customers. We plan to invest in advanced manufacturing and deliver long-term value for the region, our customers, and stakeholders,” says Bruno Tremblay, CEO of Jungbunzlauer.
“We look forward to providing further updates, including operational plans, future hiring, and community engagement initiatives as we prepare the facility for production.”
The deal includes only the facility, and does not apply to any of IFF’s commercial business, product lines, or employees.
Jungbunzlauer states that it is committed to becoming an active partner in the local Thomson community as it localizes production, creates jobs, and promotes economic growth.
“Jungbunzlauer’s reputation for responsible, quality manufacturing makes them an ideal addition to the Illinois business community. We are proud to welcome them to Thomson and look forward to supporting their growth, which will bring new, high-quality opportunities for our workforce, suppliers, and the region,” says David Schmit, regional director, Northwest Illinois Economic Development.
As IFF sells one facility, it recently introduced another. Last week, it opened the fragrance industry’s “first” nature-based hydrogen production facility powered by renewable energy at its site in Benicarló, Spain. The facility is dedicated to the creation of fragrance ingredients and is developed in partnership with renewable energy provider Iberdrola.