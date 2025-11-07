IFF debuts fragrance industry’s “first” green hydrogen facility
Key takeaways
- IFF has opened the fragrance industry’s “first” green hydrogen facility in Benicarló, Spain, powered by renewable energy from Iberdrola.
- The site will produce 100 metric tons of green hydrogen annually, thereby reducing CO2 emissions and supporting the hydrogenation of over 50 fragrance ingredients.
- The initiative supports IFF’s sustainability targets to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions for operations by 2040.
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is introducing the fragrance industry’s “first” nature-based hydrogen production facility powered by renewable energy at its site in Benicarló, Spain. The facility is dedicated to the creation of fragrance ingredients and is developed in partnership with renewable energy provider Iberdrola.
The company states that the facility will enable the annual production of 100 metric tons of green hydrogen, while reducing CO2 emissions by 2,000 metric tons. It also notes that it supports hydrogenation reactions for over 50 fragrance ingredients.
“The Benicarló site’s hydrogen production capability is a major shift from traditional ‘gray hydrogen’ production methods like steam methane reforming, which relies on fossil fuels and offsite production,” says Jaime Gomezflores, senior vice president of operations at IFF.
“This is the first step to providing technology and expanding the production to reduce operational emissions in the future.”
The move marks a step toward a greener future for the fragrance industry, aiming to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. By 2040, IFF aims to reach net-zero emissions for its operations.
Sustainable fragrance
Solar panels power the facility, which also features a built-in compressor for storing hydrogen on-site. This reduces the life cycle assessments of products, contributing to customers’ decarbonization goals on a global scale.
IFF states that the site’s geographic location is ideal for supporting green hydrogen production. It attributes this to Spain’s natural resources and industrial demand.
In July this year, IFF introduced Envirocap, a fragrance encapsulation technology for laundry detergents, designed to meet consumers’ growing sustainability demands and upcoming regulatory changes in the EU.
The solution is biodegradable, compliant with the EU’s 2023/2055 restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles, and developed in line with vegan certification standards.
In August, IFF partnered with Reservas Votorantim to establish its first research lab in Brazil’s Legado das Águas nature reserve. The move gives the fragrance and cosmetics company exclusive access to the area’s native flora for sustainable ingredient innovation.