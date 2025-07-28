IFF unveils biodegradable vegan scent technology for sustainable fabric care
IFF has introduced Envirocap, a fragrance encapsulation technology for laundry detergents, designed to meet consumers’ growing sustainability demands and upcoming regulatory changes in the EU.
The solution is biodegradable, compliant with the EU’s 2023/2055 restriction on synthetic polymer microparticles, and developed in line with vegan certification standards.
The company positions it as a next-generation solution for long-lasting scent in laundry products.
“This high-performance, cost-effective fragrance encapsulation technology is designed not only to meet the highest environmental benchmarks, but also to captivate consumers with long-lasting freshness that lingers from wash to wear,” Dattanand Kanakdande, global VP of Fabric Care at IFF, tells Personal Care Insights.
The delivery system is built on a proprietary biopolymer developed by IFF scientists through the company’s bioscience platform. This platform allows the capsules to degrade in water-based systems according to European guidelines, while maintaining fragrance release.
The product aims to support fabric care brands looking to meet environmental targets without sacrificing sensory impact or cost-efficiency.
IFF states that Envirocap is also engineered with diverse laundry routines in mind, as it is intended to function consistently across global markets with varying washing habits, water temperatures, and detergent use.
According to the company, the encapsulation system enables longer-lasting freshness without relying on non-degradable materials that are falling under stricter compliance requirements.
Sustainability and regulation
IFF developed Envirocap to comply with regulatory changes and consumer demand for lower environmental-impact laundry care.
The 2023/2055 EU regulation, which limits the use of synthetic polymer microparticles in rinse-off products, came into effect in October 2023.
Under the regulation, encapsulated fragrance systems used in detergents are still permitted under a five-year transitional period ending October 17, 2028. With the looming deadline, IFF’s Envirocap emerges as an option for formulators seeking compliant alternatives.
“Envirocap is fully ECHA-compliant under the EU’s regulation on synthetic polymer microparticles, biodegradable, and developed in accordance with Vegan Society guidelines — ensuring a light footprint on the planet while delivering memorable scent experiences,” says Kanakdande.
He notes that the technology’s biodegradability profile meets the criteria outlined in Appendix 15 of the Microplastics Restriction.
Additionally, the biopolymer used in the system is proprietary to IFF and reflects the company’s investment in bio-based innovation. Kanakdande says the company’s bioscience platform made its development possible, as the platform combines scientific research with commercial product development.
“Envirocap is a truly future-proof solution,” he adds, noting its alignment with long-term sustainability targets across the industry.
Olfactive freedom
Alongside environmental consciousness, consumer behavior also plays a key role in the development of technology. According to IFF, fragrance drives loyalty and emotional connection in laundry products.
IFF researchers found that while sustainability has become a baseline expectation, consumers are still drawn to laundry products that deliver noticeable and lasting freshness.
Kanakdande says the challenge was to design a system that met both expectations without compromise.
“Eco-consciousness is no longer a differentiator,” Kanakdande says. “Consumers expect laundry solutions that minimize environmental impact and reflect responsible brand values.”
Envirocap is meant to bridge these demands by offering what IFF describes as “olfactive freedom.”
The system supports a broad scent palette, allowing perfumers to use various ingredients, from citrus to floral. According to the company, this versatility helps brands maintain emotional engagement through scent while staying within regulatory limits.
The product is also designed to adapt to regional habits, which vary significantly in wash temperature, cycle length, and detergent formulation.
“Envirocap ensures reliable performance across a wide range of real-world consumer wash conditions and routines,” Kanakdande says.
Conscious innovation
As the EU’s microplastic regulation looms, multiple brands are innovating ingredients and formulations to phase out their petrochemical dependency.
Last month, Syensqo introduced Miracare Biopacify, a biodegradable opacifier that replaces synthetic microplastics in liquid laundry detergents. The plant-based alternative boasts a Renewable Carbon Index of over 90%, making the majority of its carbon content derived from renewable sources.
Earlier this year, Norwex also expanded its eco-friendly offering with PowerZyme, a USDA-certified, enzyme-based laundry detergent formulated to minimize environmental and human health impact. The product is 91% biobased and uses a blend of biodegradable enzymes and plant-derived surfactants to break down stains and odors.