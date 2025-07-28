Fragrance market moves: Interparfums launches private-label, TSG Consumer acquires Phlur
Interparfums has launched its first-ever private-label haute parfumerie range, Solférino Paris, aimed at the niche fragrance market. The collection features 10 gender-neutral scents, each inspired by different Parisian landmarks and cultural influences.
The lineup has been developed with industry leaders dsm-firmenich, Givaudan, and IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances), leveraging their expertise in premium fragrance innovation.
Solférino Paris will open a freestanding boutique in Paris, France, in September to further its brand visibility. At the same time, the brand plans to launch a dedicated e-commerce site.
Meanwhile, the private equity firm TSG Consumer has signed a deal to acquire the mass-premium indie fragrance brand Phlur for an undisclosed sum. The strategic move aims to expand the company’s global presence within the fragrance category.
The announcements reflect the expansion of the niche fragrance sector, where consumer demand is shifting toward emotion-evoking, premium-quality scents.
Innova Market Insights data suggests that the launches of fine fragrances are increasing globally, featuring a 23% year-over-year growth from April 2022 to March 2024, with Unisex fragrances continuing to gain ground. This demand allows established players and investment firms to capitalize on a growing demand for elevated scents. https://www.personalcareinsights.com/personalcare-focus/focus-on-fragrances.html
Interparfums launches Solférino Paris
French licensed fragrance specialist Interparfums has built success around brands like Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, and Lacoste, and is expanding its portfolio with private-label brand Solférino Paris.
According to Interparfums, the brand name, Solférino Paris, is inspired by the perfume maker’s headquarters, 10 rue de Solférino, acquired in 2021. Scent development and branding leverages its Parisian heritage and olfactory expertise.
“Solférino Paris paints a luminous portrait of a city where the intimate and the universal meet, in which everyone can project their memories, desires, and imagination,” the brand says.
“This gender-neutral collection offers rich, diverse and multifaceted creations that boldly reinterpret iconic accords and the main olfactory families.”
Rêverie Sur Seine 01, developed by dsm-firmenich’s Nathalie Lorson, is a woody neroli inspired by the Seine River. Meanwhile, Solférino 02 is a floral rose scent created by Givaudan’s Antoine Maisondieu, inspired by the company’s Parisian townhouse.
Thé Au Palais Royal 03 features aromatic notes of oolong tea, Folies á Montmartre 04, notes of rich black leather, while Un Samedi á Paris 05 embodies a woody gourmand accord.
Other scents in the line-up include Paris Radieux 06, Minuit Rue Princesse 07, Un Baiser Place Vendóme 08, Coup de Foudre Voltaire 09, and Lété Avenue Gabriel 10.
Solférino Paris’s parfumerie range is available in two sizes: 75 ml for €160 (US$186) and 125 ml for €260 (US$304).
TSG Consumer acquires Plhur
TSG Consumer is poised to acquire indie fragrance label Phlur. The label is recognized in the industry for its mood-evoking, ‘clean’ fragrance propositions, Missing Person, and Vanilla Skin, popular with Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
The company reveals that under the deal, Phlur’s creative director and co-owner, Chriselle Lim, will continue in her role and retain her stake in the business. The brand says Phlur’s current position in the market makes it ripe for expansion.
“Phlur’s commitment to authenticity, emotional storytelling, and modern scent creation makes it a standout in today’s fast-growing fragrance market,” says Hadley Mullin, senior managing director at TSG Consumer.
“We are now poised to accelerate Phlur’s reach while continuing to champion the creativity that has always set us apart.”
According to Phlur’s chief executive, Elizabeth Ashmun, the brand is expected to generate over US$150 million in retail sales this year. At Sephora US and Canada, Phlur has emerged as the number two growth brand, moving from the top 20 to the top 10 fine fragrance brands in a year.
TSG Consumer’s current investment portfolio includes consumer companies in lifestyle, beauty, wellness, and food, such as Dutch Bros Coffee, E.L.F. Beauty, IT Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, and Smashbox Cosmetics.
Personal Care Insights previously examined consumer data showing a willingness to splurge on luxury perfumes, with expectations “evolving significantly.” Consumers increasingly seek niche and authentic fragrance experiences — products that offer exclusivity and quality craftsmanship.