IFF builds lab in Brazilian nature reserve to develop sustainable fragrance ingredients
IFF has partnered with Reservas Votorantim to establish its first research lab in Brazil’s Legado das Águas nature reserve. The move gives the fragrance and cosmetics company exclusive access to the area’s native flora for sustainable ingredient innovation.
Reservas Votorantim is the green economy division of Votorantim SA and manages the Legado das Águas reserve.
The agreement will see IFF and LMR Naturals, a specialized in-house unit of IFF that works with natural ingredients, develop novel fragrance and cosmetic extracts from the Atlantic Forest’s biodiversity.
As part of the deal, IFF will construct a new laboratory in Reservas Votorantim’s site at Legado das Águas, a 31,000-hectare reserve in São Paulo state.
The facility will host IFF scientists, perfumers, and flavorists, who will work alongside LMR’s botanists and agriculturists to study nearly 1,000 plant species. This marks IFF’s first bioprospecting initiative in Brazil.
“Our partnership with Reservas Votorantim enables IFF to sustainably source fresh and inspiring ingredients from one of the planet’s most ecologically unique biomes,” says Charbel Bouez, senior VP of R&D for IFF Scent.
Green ingredients
Reservas Votorantim will collaborate with IFF to link biodiversity conservation with commercial innovation. The company brings expertise in land stewardship and crop science to support research.
“Since Legado das Águas was established 13 years ago, we’ve made consistent investments in scientific research, driven by the belief that deeper knowledge of the forest would unlock new opportunities,” says David Canassa, CEO of Reservas Votorantim.
“Bioprospecting offers a range of solutions for society, which is why we began developing it years ago.”
IFF and Reservas Votorantim say the partnership aligns conservation with sustainable sourcing. The collaboration will focus on uncovering new natural perfumery and cosmetics ingredients while supporting community outreach programs.
These programs will include technical guidance on conservation practices and the cultivation of native plants.
“IFF is deeply invested in the Brazilian market, where demand for renewable ingredients is accelerating. The partnership supports the expansion of green economy initiatives and reinforces Brazil’s position as a hub for sustainable sourcing and ecological entrepreneurship,” says IFF.
Earlier this year, Givaudan also moved to expand its presence in Brazil’s personal care sector by agreeing to acquire a majority stake in local fragrance manufacturer Vollmens Fragrances. The move highlights Brazil’s growing importance as a hub for fragrance and beauty innovation.