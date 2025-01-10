Beyond The Headlines: Amorepacific platform takes Korean Grand Prize, Dove launches Self-Esteem project
In recent personal care news, Amorepacific’s content platform won the Grand Prize at 2024’s Web Award Korea and Kimberly-Clark boasts the success of its technology innovation hub in India. Meanwhile, Dove launched a self-esteem campaign to help women redefine their New Year’s resolutions and shift away from unhealthy beauty standards.
Investment and innovation
Amorepacific’s AmoreStories won the Grand Prize for Content Innovation at the 2024 Web Award Korea, recognizing its impact as a content platform emphasizing “diverse and new beauty.” The platform was originally an internal tool but was relaunched at the end of 2023 for the public as an accessible content platform with a newsroom sharing beauty stories. A representative noted that the award shows Amorepacific’s commitment to connecting with its customers.
Kimberly-Clark announced its ongoing investment in India through its Global Digital Technology Center (GDTC) in Bengaluru, India. Funded initially with US$2.5 million, the GDTC has increased its size eightfold in five years. It has developed projects, including the Maestro AI-powered supply chain platform, which generated over US$20 million in savings. The company plans to continue using local talent and technology to drive growth from its hub.
Social impact movements
Dove launched its first body confidence series to encourage women to abandon the “pursuit of perfect” when setting New Year’s resolutions. The Dove Self-Esteem Project for Women started on New Year’s Day and offers an online learning experience aimed at helping women heal their relationships with their bodies, understand body confidence and reject harmful beauty ideals. The project invites women to redefine their resolutions around authenticity and personal happiness rather than societal standards.
Monarch Botanika announced its commitment to protecting the monarch butterfly population, which has faced threats from climate change, habitat loss and pesticides, resulting in over an 80% decline in some regions. The skin care brand hopes to raise awareness by creating products that use milkweed seed oil, derived from the butterfly’s host plant, to promote conservation while nourishing the skin.
Product launches
Himalaya Wellness launched Himalaya Botanique Whitening+ Hydroxyapatite Peppermint Toothpaste, a vegan cruelty-free product with the enamel-supportive benefits of hydroxyapatite, a mineral found in teeth and bones. The formulation includes enzymes from papaya and pineapple to lift surface stains, while neem contributes to oral cleanliness. The toothpaste is free from fluoride, sodium laureth sulfate, artificial additives and gluten.
Carolyn Aronson launched Cloud Haircare, a hair care line aimed at Gen Z. The line focuses on sustainability, with vegan and SLS-free formulations and packaging made from up to 94% post-consumer recycled materials. The line addresses various hair needs, from hydration to volume, using botanicals and scientifically-backed ingredients. Cloud Haircare plans to expand its market presence by launching in Walmart stores later this year.
Mr. Bubble announced new products for kids and adults to celebrate National Bubble Bath Day on January 8. The launch includes Mr. Bubble Bath Dough, limited edition Foam Soaps in fruity scents and a retro-inspired bubblegum-scented candle. The Bath Dough, available in strawberry, watermelon and blueberry scents, allows kids to sculpt the formula while transforming it into moisturizing soap. The foam soaps, Candy Hearts and Bee My Honey, can be used to doodle in the tub and as a substitute for shaving cream for adults.