Wype answers call for waste-free wet wipes with gel solution
UK wellness brand Wype has launched a gel formulation infused with aloe vera and chamomile extract that turns traditional toilet paper into wet wipes. The science-backed solution aims to reduce the environmental impact of wet-wipe waste and cater to modern consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives.
The product launch aligns with UK countries recently banning the supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic.
Wype is a COSMOS organic product innovation aiming to provide a gentle yet effective cleanse while reducing excess waste and single-use plastic — one Wype bottle replaces approximately 250 wet wipes.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Wype co-founder Giorgia Granata on how the company hopes to break barriers and stigmas attached to the evolving intimate care space and how it offers a more sustainable solution to wet-wipe waste.
“Wype is redefining what anal and perianal care can look like,” Granata says.
Research conducted by Wype in 2024 reveals that 51% of individuals express dissatisfaction with the cleanliness of traditional toilet paper, while 76% acknowledge the environmental impact caused by “flushable” toilet wipes. Meanwhile, as the skin care sector evolves and “booty beauty” gains traction, Google searches for “butt skin care” are reportedly up by 50%.
Last year, the wellness brand reported a 173% business growth. They also revealed that 97.5% of users recorded both physical and mental satisfaction after using the product.
What inspired the development of Wype’s cleansing gel, and what market gap does it address?
Granata: When I moved to the UK I noticed the huge difference in how different cultures approach bottom care and a significant gap in options for proper cleansing. In Italy, bidets are more than just a convenience — they’re a cornerstone of hygiene. Research showed that 51% of adults find toilet paper alone insufficient for cleaning, and over 8 million people in the UK struggle with conditions like hemorrhoids. For those seeking alternatives, wet wipes emerged as the ‘modern’ option, but these bring their own challenges, 93% of UK sewer blockages are caused by wet wipes, even those misleadingly labeled as ‘flushable.’
Wype was created to bridge this gap. It is an organic gel that transforms regular toilet paper into a soothing cleansing solution. Designed with both kindness to skin and the environment in mind, Wype provides a better clean while also protecting our waterways and plumbing systems.
Which industry factors would you contribute to your business growth?
Granata: The personal care industry has undergone significant transformation, particularly in how consumers approach wellness and sustainability.
We’ve witnessed a major shift in how ‘taboo’ products are perceived and marketed. The category has become a prominent part of wellness conversations. This mainstreaming of below-the-waist wellness has been reflected in retail spaces, with products moving to prominent displays. Notably, consumer stigma around intimate wellness products has decreased by 23% over the past five years.
There is also a shift away from traditional wet wipes. With 76% of UK adults now aware of their environmental impact, and major retailers like Waitrose, Boots, and Tesco removing plastic-containing wipes from their shelves, consumers are actively seeking sustainable alternatives.
The convergence between medical and consumer products is growing. Modern consumers are increasingly focused on scientific validation, with 33% willing to pay more for products backed by scientific claims. Our medical partnerships and approved formulations have resonated with this trend, as products with medical validation have seen 34% higher sales growth in the market.
How does Wype differentiate itself from traditional wet wipes?
Granata: Developing a sustainable alternative to wet wipes was at the heart of the first iteration of the product. We could see consumers wanted something better than dry toilet paper, but they were stuck using disposable wipes that harm the environment.
There is also a lack of investment in good-quality ingredients when manufacturing. They are typically full of synthetic ingredients known to cause irritation and contact dermatitis.
We wanted to produce a product that would also benefit your skin while cleaning. Wype does not compromise on convenience and comes in a recyclable aluminum bottle with a patented reusable applicator, so consumers get the right amount of product for each application. Additionally, Wype’s COSMOS organic certification and dermatologist-backed formulation ensure it is gentle yet effective.
What innovation formulation enables Wype to transform dry toilet paper into a wipe?
Granata: Toilet paper is designed to break down quickly when flushed, typically dissolving within minutes. Foams and sprays immediately saturate and weaken toilet paper, causing it to break during use. We spent over 18 months developing a formula that allows the gel to sit on top of the tissue without soaking through. This was challenging to achieve while maintaining our COSMOS organic certification, which is very prescriptive about which ingredients can be used.
How does Wype contribute to reducing environmental pollution?
Granata: One 100ml Wype bottle replaces 250 wet wipes, drastically reducing waste and single-use plastic. To date, we have saved over 145 million wet wipes from being used and kept over 565,000 single-use pumps out of landfills.
How does Wype’s formula maintain effectiveness without compromising biodegradability or skin-friendliness?
Granata: Our formula has been thoughtfully developed to be both effective and gentle on sensitive skin. It includes skin-nurturing botanicals like organic aloe vera and chamomile to soothe the skin and help reduce irritation, glycerin for hydration, and mild plant-based cleansers — a coconut sugar derivative that is completely biodegradable. Vitamin E provides a powerful antioxidant that helps keep skin healthy.
What makes this formula innovative is how these ingredients work together — 97.5% of our users say Wype has improved their bottom health.
Why was it important to use traceable ingredients?
Granata: From the outset, we wanted to ensure our products were made from the highest-quality natural and organic ingredients that were kind to the skin and to the environment. We did not want to address one problem (wet wipe pollution) while inadvertently creating another one through the use of harmful ingredients or those sourced unsustainably.
The COSMOS organic certification from the Soil Association tracks our ingredients all the way up the supply chain, ensuring that they are sustainably sourced, traceable, and organic and contain no controversial ingredients. It also gives us confidence in our suppliers and manufacturers, who are independently certified.
This is particularly important in a market where sustainability claims are often unverified and misleading.
Are there any dermatological studies backing the safety and efficacy of the formula?
Granata: We are vegan and cruelty-free and have carried out extensive patch testing to ensure that our formula is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. Our formula is certified safe for babies and newborns, and externally validated lab trials show that it is naturally antimicrobial. Our Viva la V female pH formulation has been gynaecologically tested and approved for additional reassurance.