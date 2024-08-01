UK government’s impending ban on plastic-based wet wipes has industry and consumers talking
01 Aug 2024 --- The UK government is banning the supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic. Over time, wet wipes break down into microplastics, which can be harmful to human health and disrupt ecosystems. The government cites a survey showing an average of 20 wet wipes were found per 100 meters of beaches surveyed across the UK from 2015 to 2020.
The new legislation will be introduced across all four nations and is expected to be ready by the end of 2024, with the ban taking effect 18 months later in mid-2026.
The government believes that banning plastic-containing wet wipes will reduce plastic and microplastic pollution and the volume of microplastics entering wastewater treatment sites when wrongly flushed.
Wet wipes include baby wipes alongside products used for makeup removal, exfoliation and cleansing. According to Lubrizol Life Science, the global baby care products market is estimated to reach US$25.4 billion by 2028.
Industry response
Companies in the personal care sector have been making commitments to remove plastic wipes over the past few years as the push for sustainability has increased.
Boots removed all wet wipes containing plastic from sale in stores and online last year as part of a commitment to sustainability and working with suppliers and customers to reduce the use of plastic.
“We are pleased to see the government now taking action, as a ban on all wet wipes containing plastic will have a much bigger impact than retailers taking action alone. We all have a collective responsibility to protect the environment and support a healthy planet,” says Steve Ager, chief customer and commercial officer at Boots.
However, Kimberly-Clark says the government’s deadline “significantly limits” its ability to adapt and remove plastic from its wet wipes.
“Most of our baby wipes use a proprietary technology with 70% natural fibers and 30% plastic added to provide the necessary strength to clean and care for babies’ skin properly,” says a spokesperson from Kimberly-Clark.
“However, we’re unable to meet the UK government’s deadline of mid-2026 as it significantly limits our ability to adapt our consumer manufacturing processes in Flint, US, in time, which means it may no longer be viable to keep our sites operational.”
The consumer goods company said phasing out plastics from its baby wipes has been part of its sustainability plans. If the closure goes ahead, Kimberly-Clark said the site will stay operational until 2025, but after that, it is unclear. It continues that it may have to lay off its workers, but the“complex situation” remains a “top priority.”
Public response
In October 2023, public consultation supported the proposed ban, with 95% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing.
Mumsnet, a London-based internet forum for parents to discuss their children, had a positive response to the ban overall. Some users recommend washable and reusable wipes as the most eco- and budget-friendly option.
Few critics of the ban say it doesn’t go far enough, as biodegradable and flushable wet wipes take around 12 weeks to break down, still contributing to blockages.
Mumsnet users add that plastic-free single-use wipes are usually more expensive than those containing plastic, so they might not be affordable for many families, especially during a cost-of-living crisis.
History of pollution
Wet wipes flushed down toilets cause 93% of sewer blockages, including so-called fatbergs and cost around £100 million (US$127.94 million) a year to clear up, according to Water UK
The California Association of Sanitation Agencies, the Responsible Flushing Alliance and the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry previously partnered to conduct a sewage collection study to help determine what is clogging sewer lines and equipment across the state. The collection found that most wipes flushed were labeled with the “Do Not Flush” symbol on the packaging.
Results showed that 94% of items collected were paper, 34% were labeled with the “Do Not Flush” symbol, and 7% were feminine hygiene products. Less than 1% of items collected so far were considered flushable wipes. The baby wipes and other non-flushable items were primarily found to be fully intact.
In 2022, wet wipes were discovered in the UK’s second longest river, the Thames, creating a swamp of plastic waste that has changed the river’s course.
Besides environmental drawbacks from the wipes containing plastics, some have adverse health effects. Earlier this year, the EcoWaste Coalition warned against the continued sale of imported baby wipes containing preservatives, which were banned by the Philippine FDA due to health risks.
The toxic watchdog group tested five unapproved baby wipe products containing isobutylparaben, methylchloroisothiazolinone and methylisothiazolinone.
By Sabine Waldeck