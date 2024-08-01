Naples Soap Company infuses personal care products with NASA’s 3D stem cells grown in zero-gravity
01 Aug 2024 --- Naples Soap Company, a US-based skin and hair care brand, enters into a manufacturing agreement to produce personal care formulas based on a proprietary 3D stem cell technology developed by NASA.
The ingredients are generated from 3D stem cells grown in a NASA-designed zero-gravity bioreactor in Florida, US. Naples Soap Company plans to implement these in new product lines.
“We are thrilled to bring space-age technology to earth with the aim of improving personal care and wellness. Only in Florida, a leading location for the aerospace industry, does space-age tech meet better skin care on earth,” says Naples Soap Company founder and CEO Deanna Wallin.
Zero-gravity cell farm
NASA made a large leap in cellular science when it discovered that in zero gravity, cells are unrestricted and grow three-dimensionally, much like in the body. The cells reproduce faster, in more abundance and in a nutrient-dense manner.
To replicate the environment in space, NASA scientists developed a zero-gravity bioreactor, which was subsequently tested by astronauts on nine different space missions, resulting in a proprietary method for cultivating robust 3D stem cells here on Earth.
In contrast, stem cells grown in standard labs are typically grown in a 2D petri dish setting, yielding less efficacious key ingredients.
The proprietary complex in development combines 33 different components to nourish the skin, such as different forms of hyaluronic acid, vital nutrients, amino acids and proteins, including collagen and cytokines — growth factors that stimulate cell growth and tissue repair — cultured in a zero-gravity bioreactor.
3D versus 2D
This formula claims to deliver “clinically proven superior results” compared to current anti-aging skin care products using 2D plant stem cells. These include 78% less noticeable wrinkles, an 84% visible reduction in fine lines, 91% brighter and radiant-looking skin and a 100% improvement in overall skin texture.
“We believe potent, zero-gravity-grown 3D stem cells will yield us next-generation growth factors, cytokines, hyaluronic acid and collagen that will replenish skin, improve hydration, firmness and elasticity, making the company a serious national competitor in the multibillion-dollar anti-aging skin care market,” Wallin envisions.
Naples Soap Company’s newest product line, integrating NASA’s technology, is expected to launch later this year through wholesale distribution channels and direct-to-consumer at its website and physical stores.
“We have had much success with previous products, such as our Vitamin C Plant Stem Cell Hydra Gel, utilizing traditional plant stem cell technology. We are beyond excited to launch our new line, which provides cutting-edge products our customers expect and deserve,” Wallin concludes.
In other crossovers into the spacefaring realm, BioPod (acquired by Robertet last year) developed a system for sustainably growing plants in space that is intended to boost agronomic research in the fragrance and well-being industries.
Other previous moves saw cosmetics firm Pola and ANA Holdings unveil skin care products specially designed to be used by Japan’s space agency JAXA and tested aboard the International Space Station.