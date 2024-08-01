Olay expands hit Super Series line with daily eye and night repair serum
01 Aug 2024 --- Olay expands its product line with two new serums: Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum and Super Serum Night Repair. With their 5-in-1 formulas, the products simplify skin care routines and build on the popularity of the award-winning Super Serum.
The Super Eyes Daily Eye Serum is designed to deliver immediate results for all skin tones. Formulated with skin-brightening ingredients, it targets puffiness, dark circles and other eye area concerns. This daily eye serum also hydrates and refreshes the eye area, preparing it for makeup application.
The eye serum includes vitamin C, caffeine, aloe vera, niacinamide and amino peptides. It is fragrance-free and offers hydration, firmness and a smoother appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
The Super Serum Night Repair is tailored for nighttime use. In addition to providing overnight moisture, this lightweight, rapidly absorbing serum is said to speed up the renewal of surface cells. It aims to smooth, brighten and improve the skin’s overall appearance within seven nights.
The night serum contains peptides, glycerin, lactic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid. It is also fragrance-free and focuses on overnight moisture, wrinkle correction, dark spot reduction and a more even complexion.
In other serum developments, packaging specialists TNT Group and FaiveleyTech created a patent-pending rotary applicator for the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Serum. The rotating and cooling applicator is designed to massage and refresh the eye area.