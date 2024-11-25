Sunrider’s Beauty Pearl takes home Beauty Supplement Award for pearl-shaped botanical pills
Sunrider’s Beauty Pearl has received the Beauty Supplement Award, a global accolade presented by the UK’s Beauty Supplement Awards. The pearl-shaped pills contain a blend of “beautifying” herbs, vitamins, minerals and essential amino acids.
To qualify for this award, a product undergoes a thorough evaluation process with the award selection team, led by Beauty Supplement Award’s CEO — a UK skin care professional and formulator of a multi-award-winning supplement.
The Beauty Supplement Award honors “exceptional products that promote skin, hair and overall wellness through natural and effective formulations.” Brands are evaluated for their innovation, efficacy and ethical production practices.
Its website highlights a commitment to be “passionate about supporting products that make men and women feel more confident about their hair, skin and nails.”
“We are deeply honored by this recognition. Beauty Pearl is a product we’re incredibly proud of because it embodies our commitment to creating products that work in harmony with the body, using natural ingredients to promote health, beauty and balance,” says Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler.
Beauty-from-within supplements continue to trend upwards as a category. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 21% average annual growth in the global Hair, Skin and Nail supplement launches from April 2019 to March 2024. Vitamin D2, phytosterols and wheatgrass are examples of rising skin care ingredients.
Herbal formula
Beauty Pearl features botanical ingredients like Korean white ginseng, which is said to balance hormones to calm the muscles, mind and nervous system. It also has vitamin-packed chrysanthemum and royal jelly, which claim to support the skin’s natural renewal.
Beauty Pearl is spotlighted on the Beauty Supplement Award winners page, introduced with the caption, “Meet the amazing beauty supplements that we are proud to endorse.”
A social media post from the organization reads: “Beauty Pearl is more than just a beauty supplement; it’s a luxurious addition that nourishes your skin from within.”
In other recent beauty-from-within launches, MD Logic Health introduced Chocolate Collagen, a bovine collagen supplement formulated as a powdered sweet beverage. The brand highlights its ingredients supporting hair, skin, nails, joints and overall wellness with ingredients backed by scientific research, including patented Solugel bioactive peptides.
Tosla Nutricosmetics also recently unveiled Lumina365, an ingestible vegan supplement it says offers a “dual approach” to sun care that will be backed by clinical evidence. According to Tosla, its new product blends natural ingredients and targeted vitamins proven to bolster skin’s UV defenses by neutralizing free radicals and reducing melanin-induced redness.
Earlier this month, Nutrition Insight caught up with ingestible beauty experts from Aker BioMarine, Giellepi, ADM and SuanNutra on trends in the ingestible beauty space, from the gut-skin axis to the demand for formulations that support skin health from the inside out.