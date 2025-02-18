Maypharm launches human collagen filler as consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments surge
Maypharm, a South Korean innovator in medical and dermo-cosmetic products, has launched Skincolla, a recombinant human collagen filler, to meet the evolving demands of aesthetic medicine. This product combines Demulcent Type I recombinant collagen with hyaluronic acid, offering a non-animal solution for those looking to aid skin rejuvenation and combat signs of aging.
The recombinant human collagen mimics the body’s natural collagen, restoring firmness and addressing wrinkles and skin sagging, while hyaluronic acid helps to enhance skin hydration.
Skincolla differentiates itself from conventional fillers by offering consumers a synthetic-free, non-invasive treatment alternative. According to Marpharm, the Skincolla filler is suited to individuals looking for, “Natural, subtle results without the ‘overdone’ look often associated with traditional fillers.”
Formulation and benefits
Skincolla’s dual-action formula claims to offer long-term anti-aging benefits by boosting collagen production. The product can be used to target facial wrinkles, dark circles, eye puffiness, and other areas of the body.
Recombinant human collagen is lab-made collagen that mimics the natural collagen found in human skin, bones, and connective tissues. It is produced using genetic engineering, where scientists insert human collagen genes into microorganisms (like bacteria or yeast) to create collagen without using animal or human tissue.
Skincolla’s science-backed formula is considered a safer and more ethical alternative to animal-derived collagen, as it provides a lower risk of allergic reactions or disease transmission. The product also claims to offer additional benefits to consumers due to its structural similarity to human collagen, including less pain during the injection process and a quicker recovery time post-treatment.
To remain accessible for all consumers in the growing aesthetics market, diverse cultural and religious preferences have been considered during Skincolla’s manufacturing process, ensuring it is suitable for patients from all backgrounds — including those adhering to Islamic guidelines.
Non-surgical skin solutions
The launch of Skincolla comes at a pivotal moment in the aesthetics industry, where consumer attitudes toward minimally invasive treatments continue to change. A recent report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveals that the rise of minimally invasive treatments is driven by clients’ turning toward low-cost, minimal-recovery procedures like Botox, dermal fillers, and thread lifts as low-risk alternatives to traditional surgery.
New data released by UK-based company the Thérapie Clinic revealed that consumers are searching for subtle skin rejuvenation treatments and moving toward non-invasive, safer skin care solutions as part of their perpetual beauty routines.
This shift comes as consumers gain further confidence in non-invasive advancements — supported by a surge in the Thérapie Clinic’s client numbers. Figures claim the clinic currently supports 40% more clients compared to 2023, and 95% more than in 2021.
Anti-wrinkle injections are particularly popular, with appointments increasing by 29% since 2023 and 287% since 2021. First-time users of the skin-enhancing treatment have grown 135% since 2021, demonstrating injectables moving from the luxury market into the beauty mainstream.
Thérapie Clinic also highlighted a change in attitudes toward men’s grooming services, led by laser hair removal treatments up 33% in the UK. Meanwhile, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that a growing number of men are now seeking botox injections, with numbers rising from 182,000 in 2000 to over 265,000 in 2020.
Aesthetic industry moves
Last month, Maypharm launched Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, a hybrid mesotherapy filler, in a bid to meet the evolving demands of aesthetic medicine. The product formula combines hyaluronic acid, exosomes (derived from human stem cell-conditioned media and plants), and polydeoxyribonucleotide, to address skin hydration, elasticity, and regeneration.
Additionally, in China, the Algeness VL agarose facial injection filler manufactured by Advanced Aesthetic Technologies was recently approved for marketing — making it officially the first agarose-based injection filler in China.
Agarose is a polysaccharide from sea algae. As a natural filler, it is biodegradable, and methods can remove it from an injection site. Agarose-based fillers are used in 45 countries, and expert plastic surgeons have highlighted them as safe and versatile fillers, according to a paper published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.