K-Beauty brand Rejuran and LaserAway bring salmon DNA skin treatments to US
Rejuran has partnered with dermatology firm LaserAway to expand the K-beauty brand’s salmon DNA-based post-procedure skin care treatments in the US market.
Rejuran’s Healing Essence and Tone-Up Booster can be used after LaserAway’s dermatological treatments such as laser resurfacing and micro-needling.
Daniel Choi, CEO at Rejuran, says: “This partnership represents a milestone in bringing Korean skin care innovation to the US market. LaserAway’s emergence as our leading US provider, combined with their expertise in aesthetic treatments and reputation, makes them the ideal partner to introduce this technology in the US.”
Salmon DNA ingredients
According to the company, hydrolyzed salmon DNA technology is harnessed through Rejuran’s patented DNA Optimization Technology and shares 97% genetic similarity with human DNA.
The Healing Essence contains 2% hydrolyzed salmon DNA for post-procedure recovery, boasting improved hydration, skin texture, and wrinkle reduction. The Tone-Up Booster combines 1% hydrolyzed salmon DNA with skin brighteners such as tranexamic, ascorbic acids, and glutathione for skin tone improvement.
Scott Heckmann, CEO at LaserAway, says: “By bringing Rejuran’s innovative DNA technology to our clinics, we’re offering our clients access to one of South Korea’s most sought-after skin treatments. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most advanced aesthetic treatments while maintaining the highest safety and efficacy standards.”
K-Beauty appeal
Rejuran’s partnership indicates broader K-beauty expansion into the US market as consumers demand products that promote gentle, skin-friendly ingredients. K-beauty also encompasses multi-step skin care routines that prioritize hydration and shininess.
Last October, a report indicated that North Americans are keying into K-beauty products, with mothers driving the latest wave of growth. Landing International analyzed the impact of K-beauty on US consumers. It said the “cultural phenomenon” of K-beauty thriving in the US is fueled by the rising global influence of Korean culture, which includes K-pop music and television dramas.
Recently, Sephora added the dermo-cosmetic K-beauty brand Aestura to its product lineup and announced a three-part documentary, “Faces of Music,” to highlight the influential coalition between beauty and music. The partnership was driven by growing customer demand for K-beauty in the US.
In January, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology start-up Polyphenol Factory presented its hair care brand Grabity at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, US. Gravity is a hair loss shampoo packaged in eco-friendly bottles made from coconut shells, reducing plastic usage.